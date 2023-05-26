Home

Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Like Belle Disney Princess From ‘Beauty And Beast’ in Yellow Ruffle Floor Length Gown – See Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the many Indian celebs who is attending the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France. After her initial appearance in a dreamy blue gown with a voluminous pleated flowy skirt, she made her much-awaited appearance on the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown by Michael Cinco. She finished her look with minimal jewellery and a classic side part. Aditi Rao Hydari dropped her mesmerising photos on Instagram and the caption read, “In full bloom 🌼.” She went to the screening of Catherine Breillat’s film L’Ete Dernier (Last Summer) and represented the leading cosmetic brand L’Oreal.

Aditi Rao Hydari Lives Her Princess Moment at Cannes 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari’s strapless yellow gown featured an asymmetrical high-low hem and a long train. The heavily embellished gown came with a corseted bodice, a cinched waist-defining her svelte frame, and tiered ruffles on the voluminous skirt that cascaded in a flowy manner to the floor.

Aditi Rao Hydari accessorized the look with 8K gold-plated brass jewellery for Rs 4.8K from Anatina and a statement ring. She went for side-parted, open waves, a fuchsia lip colour, soft smokey eyes, and stunning highlighter.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fans and followers swamped the comment section with immense love and appreciation. They dropped heart and heart emojis for the actress. One of the users wrote, “Princess in her bella world.” Another user wrote, “She has that type of innocent beauty ❤️very rare.” Many users called her sunshine in the comment section and accused her of stealing her heart.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari impressed the audience with her performance in the web series Jubilee. She is most recognized for her roles in the movies Hey Sinamika, Padmaavat, and Delhi 6. She also has Gandhi Talks, Lioness and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Heeramandi in the pipeline.

What are your thoughts on Aditi Rao Hydari's look on the Cannes red carpet?
















