Alaya Furniturewala Sets Fitness Goals as She Performs 108 Surya Namaskars, Watch

Alaya Furniturewala Sets Fitness Goals: Alaya Furniturewala is among the most dedicated Bollywood celebs when it comes to health and fitness. She is committed to her strict regimen, be it her balanced diet plan, gym or Yoga routine. The actress who was recently seen in the supernatural thriller U-Turn is known to be a disciplined Yoga practitioner and keeps on uploading videos of her Asanas on her social media handle. Alaya has posted many reels performing difficult poses of Yoga, apart from her kickboxing and gymnastic clips. Her hourglass figure is a proof about her seriousness towards leading a healthy lifestyle.

Alaya recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a fun video along with her Yoga coach where she is seen doing Ashtanga Surya Namaskar. The actor did 108 Sura Namaskars in 50 minutes as claimed by herself in the viral reel. Alaya donned a hot white sports bra and matching sexy shorts in the video. The clip begins with Alaya performing Ashtanga Surya Namaskar in continuation. She is sweating out while dedicatedly performing her Surya Namaskars. The U-Turn actress’s hot-toned legs and washboard abs in the candid clip showcases her Yoga routine. Alaya captioned her post as, “Had a fun morning with @pujiwoo attempting 108 Surya Namaskars (for the first time ever!😋) with no fan, no AC and lots of hopping and sweating 🥵 I was so over confident at the start but it was actually so hard😅

Ashtanga Surya Namaskar A , 108 in 50 minutes.” A few days ago she had shared her gymnastics video and captioned it as, “Body is sore but progress is more 😋.”

Alaya will next be seen in Sri, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

