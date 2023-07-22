  • 6291968677
Fashion & Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt is a Picture of Ethnic Grace in Black Chiffon Saree, Backless Blouse And Statement Jhumkas- See Hot PICS

July 22, 2023


Rocky Aur Rani: Alia Bhatt made us bedazzled with her stunning black chiffon saree and bustier blouse. The actress complemented Ranveer Singh who looked dapper in a stylish grey suit. Check out their latest promotional looks.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh attended Spotify’s Music Concert last night in Mumbai.  Their new song What Jhumka? from the film was released recently, and they promoted it at the event. The duo made a style statement, looking all glamours in their scene-stealing outfits. While Alia looked mesmerizing in a black saree, Ranveer made a dapper entry in a grey suit. Scroll down to check out their pictures and videos.

Talking about the look, Alia was seen adorning a sheer black saree and wearing it beautifully in a traditional way. She styled the six yards with a bustier blouse featuring a deep wide neckline, broad straps and backless detailing. She complemented her ensemble with statement jhumkas, black bindi and high heels. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, blush pink lips, darkened eyebrows, mascara on the lashes and sleek hairdo.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand, attended the event in a grey suit featuring a cropped blazer and matching baggy grey-coloured pants with high-rise waistline, straight leg fitting and side pockets. He accessorised his dapper ensemble with chunky boots, a stylish chain-link necklace, diamond ear-studs and quirky sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt Is a Picture-Perfect Beauty in Black Chiffon Saree:

Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper in Grey Suit

Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Serves Fashionable Looks at The Latest Event

Ranveer and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Gully Boy. For those who are unaware, the film marks the first collaboration of Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.










