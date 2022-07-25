Alia Bhatt says ‘Asli Neend’ is only with Duroflex

With the goal of guiding consumers on the importance of making well researched choices when it comes to their sleep solutions products, Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions provider has launched a new campaign with their national brand ambassador and leading actor Alia Bhatt scaling its signature portfolio Duropedic – recommended by the doctors at National Health Academy. The campaign featuring two TVCs aims to educate customers that when it comes to good sleep, one should only believe the benefits of sleep essentials that are backed by research and approved by experts. The first TVC educates the consumers that mattress buying is not a one-size-fits-all activity whereas the second one warns them against getting lured by seemingly attractive deals and making the wrong choice.

As a country, we have learnt to focus more on health and personal wellbeing over the past two years. Today, the consumer is more willing than ever before to spend on products that facilitate a healthy lifestyle. One such product category is sleep solutions. With more and more brands entering this space, the purchase process has become much more complicated for buyers. Amidst claims of superior materials and misinterpreting material benefits, consumers often end up buying a mattress which does not address their specific needs resulting into disrupted sleep and ensuing health issues. Duroflex aims to educate consumers regarding this very issue through their new campaign.

The first TVC encapsulates the moment where Alia finds her friend Adarsh Gaurav, from the White Tiger fame sleeping uncomfortably on his mattress. The conversation between the two further reveals that Adarsh bought the mattress thinking that because it’s memory foam, it is good for his back. To this Alia lightheartedly chides him saying “Har Memory Foam Orthopedic nahi hota, aur har neend neend nahin hoti”, explaining that specific problems require specialized solutions like Duroflex’s signature doctor recommended orthopedic range of mattresses with advanced 5 zone support layer.

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtCP_zNDaXU

The second TVC is a shorter narrative of 15 seconds where Alia advises the users to not get lured by seemingly attractive offers like free trial period, lest they might end up getting dark circles like her friends. And then goes on to saying that a real beauty sleep is only with the trusted Duropedic range, and there is Nothing like Duroflex that matches up.

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDw5BxcKCmA

Speaking on the new campaign, Duroflex brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt said, “Sleep is very close to my heart. It is my superpower, which I’d like to share with my audience. However, few realise the importance of the right mattress for a good night’s sleep. Moreover, confusing technical claims and deals offered by brands lead people into buying mattresses that don’t fit their needs. The new Duroflex TVC will help educate the consumer about this.”

Speaking about the new campaign, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex said, “Our mission of helping India sleep better, starts with making well researched products and in sharing knowledge about how sleep impacts health and wellbeing. This has resulted to more and more consumers turning to branded mattresses. However, mattress buying can be a complex exercise as the key aspects that define a purchase are not well understood by consumers and the heap of generic or false claims in the market only confuses them further. We do believe that with honest conversations we will be able to educate consumers about making well researched choices which suit their individual needs. With this campaign, our aim is to connect with our consumers that all they need for Asli Neend is Duroflex.”

The TVC will be aired on all major national television channels and also promoted across digital channels.

The tagline ‘Nothing like Duroflex’ reinforces the message that Duroflex is one of-a-kind sleep solutions provider with technology and offerings exclusive to the brand. Their advanced 5-zoned orthopedic range provides differentiated support for the 5 zones of the body resulting in optimum body alignment that address all sleeping problems. It is scientifically engineered and is trusted and recommended by doctors, as they provide the best care and restorative support to your back to give you a deeply restful and good night’s sleep.

The signature range is available on the brand’s website ––https://www.duroflexworld.com/, their exclusive experience centers, as well as all leading stores.