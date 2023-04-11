Alia Bhatt Skincare under a Budget

Home

Since the time Alia Bhatt has announced her skincare routine and revealed the magical products behind her everlasting beauty, make up junkies and the internet has been going gaga. While we really appreciate Alia for disclosing her skin care picks, we are also a little disheartened to be intimated about their price.

But guess what, now that we are familiar with the ingredients used in these products, we were able to find dupes for these magical portions that does the same job but under a budget.

Here’s listing down affordable dupes of Alia Bhatt’s Skincare products:

Gentle Cleanser : Alia Bhatt picked cetaphill for her cleanser; this product is gentle and doesn’t strip down the natural moisture from the skin. Being dermatologist favourite product, this cleanser itself is an affordable emulsion as it retails for Rs 563 for a 250 ML of bottle but if you are still looking for something that is reasonable then this, we recommend you using simple refreshing face wash; this product does the same job as cetaphil and is also suitable for all skin types. It is priced at Rs 269. Ceramide Toning Mist :

The student of the year star also recommended ceramide as a hero ingredients for keep the skin health and beautiful at all times. She uses the BYOMA balancing toning mist, this isn’t available and india and costs around Rs 999 but a great alternative for this can be Th Moms Co Natural Ceramide Face Toner that is priced at RS 158 for 100 ML of bottle. Peptide Serum :Alia love peptide serum as it makes her skin look plump and youthful. She swears by the Rhode Serum which is again unavailable in India and costs roughly around Rs 2396. An affordable dupe for the same can be Minimalist 10 % Multi- peptide face serum. This boosting serum helps in rejuvenating the skin that restores youthfulness, resulting in younger-looking, glowing skin Ceramide Moisturiser : Moisturisation is an important of a skin care routine and alia has ensured to double up the hero ingredient, ceramide by also using it in her moisturiser. She uses the in my defence ceramide cream from D’you which is excessively priced at Rs 3500. A great dupe for this product would be our personal favourite, The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion With Polyglutamic Acid(150ml) priced at Rs. 801. Sunscreen: When it comes to sunscreen, Alia herself says that more is more and not less is more and we couldn’t agree more! With SPF 50 and having a broad spectrum of PA ++++ just like Alia’s go-to sunscreen of ISDIN Foto protector fusion water sunscreen, minimalist is a great dupe that has the same ingridients and does the same job but much at a price difference of Rs 1581. While Foto protector is priced at Rs. 1980, minimalist retails for Rs. Rs. 399 only. Lip balm: The star opts for the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment which is priced at Rs. 1322 and we would recommend you staying loyal to the OG Vaseline lip balm priced at Rs. 135.So these were the affordable dupes that we had for Alia’s Skincare products. Hope this helped, follow for more beauty related content.







