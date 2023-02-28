Altigreen powers up City of Joy – Kolkata with the launch of their First Retail Experience centre!

India’s leading commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen today

inaugurated its brand-new retail experience centre in Kolkata. This is the company’s 21 st retail

dealership in India, following the launches in major metros like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and

Bangalore.

Much like Altigreen’s experience centres in other cities, the new dealership in Kolkata will allow EV

enthusiasts to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles. Altigreen opted to go with the best

– The Celica Group in Kolkata.

The Celica Group is a Kolkata based corporate group founded by Mr. Mayank Poddar in the 1980s

and more than 40 years later, the business group has grown to include other industry verticals in its

operations, most notably automobiles, with a footprint extending beyond West Bengal. The group’s

automotive vertical, Celica Automobiles, boasts of one of the most exciting portfolios of

performance automotive brands in eastern India, including cult names like Jeep, Harley & Kia, and

the group is always on the lookout for enhancing this stellar line-up with the addition of newer

brands.

The Altigreen Retail Experience Centre in Kolkata was launched at the hands of Dr Amitabh Saran –

CEO – Altigreen Propulsion Labs

With the launch of this retail dealership, Altigreen is focussing on providing its consumers an

enhanced and never-seen-before experience with world-class and modern infrastructure. Every

element of the dealership has been designed to lend a welcoming feel especially to the autorickshaw

drivers walking in out of curiosity. Altigreen has left no stone unturned to ensure the dealership

reflects the company’s ethos of respect, empathy, and gaining the trust of consumers through

transparent dialogue.

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “We are very grateful for the opportunity to

make the City of Joy a cleaner, greener and pollution-free place. Celica Motors has decades of

experience in automobile retail which will be very helpful in strengthening its EV reach across the

state. Altigreen would continue to offer the best-suited EVs for Indian cargo and passenger mobility

needs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Adarsh Tulshan, Managing Director – Celica Group, said “We are

happy to be associated with Altigreen and to be able to contribute to the government’s dedication

to promote environmental sustainability. The Government of West Bengal has set for itself an

ambitious target to be one among the top three best states in India in terms of the electric mobility

penetration and will target to be the best in electric mobility penetration by 2030. The West Bengal

EV policy targets to have 10 lakh electric vehicle, combined across all segments of vehicles during

the policy implementation”.

Altigreen recently completed ten years of formation, playing a pioneering role in the EV space in the

country. Company is constantly ramping up its capabilities through innovation and has aggressive

expansion plans to widen its pan-India presence and cater to the rising demand. Altigreen’s product

offering is standing on four strong pillars: longest range, largest volumetric capacity, highest ground

clearance, and greatest torque.

The company’s commercial electric 3W offering neEV recently achieved the feat of completing 150+

kms intercity drive between two iconic places of Karnataka, i.e. Mysore Palace and Bangalore Palace,

on a single charge in about six hours. In addition, the company recently announced a partnership to

launch the fastest-charged 3-wheeler while offering over 100 chargers in Bengaluru itself.