Amway India Salutes the Power and Passion of Women

Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct-selling companies, embraced equity with International Women’s Day celebrations across the country. Aligned with the global theme of #EmbraceEquity, the company organized a series of events to celebrate ‘womanhood’ by catalysing their development, growth, and success, a testament to the company’s steadfast dedication to building a more equitable and inclusive world for all. Amway India has been one of the leading advocates for health-conscious individuals striving for excellence. In honour of Women’s Day, the company articulated a powerful message for all aspiring women to take charge of their health goals and persist in pushing their boundaries to accomplish their dreams

Commenting on the celebrations, Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President East & West, Amway India, “At Amway, we hold an unwavering belief that women are the backbone of progress and growth, and we stand by our commitment to empowering them. As per an estimate, there are over [1]12 million micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) units run by women entrepreneurs, and their success is largely attributed to increased internet and mobile penetration which precisely resonates with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. It is heartening to see women taking charge of their economic future, and the fact that more than 60% of Amway direct selling partners are women is a testament to our focus on creating a supportive and inclusive environment for women to thrive and flourish. As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women this International Women’s Day, we renew our steadfast commitment to empowering women driven with a spotlight on holistic well-being and commitment to change, because we firmly believe that a world that empowers women is a world that fosters progress and prosperity for all.”

He further alluded, “From elections to board rooms, to peace talks, women play an intrinsic role as a powerful catalyst for change. Juggling between different roles and shattering the glass ceiling, women have always proved themselves by their ability to lead change through their astute and agile decision-making ability and competence to face challenges without deviating from their goals. Recognizing these potentials, Amway has long advocated its support for women’s empowerment in the country. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we curated specific interventions “Empower Her’ to impart knowledge, provide support, and encourage them with our vision of Helping People Live Better, healthier lives.”

In the East/ West regions, Amway India hosted a digital event, featuring an inspiring panel discussion with some exceptional women leaders comprising Sangeeta Shankar, a renowned violinist, entrepreneur, and recipient of the Sangeet Natak Academy award from the Honourable President of India, Neeta Mehta, International Powerlifter, Gold Medallist and Fitness Trainer along with Rituparana Samanta, National Yoga Champion. These trailblazing women leaders shared their journey to success and highlighted some valuable insights on the importance of balanced nutrition in fuelling women’s passions and the role of digital technology to empower many other women

Additionally, to mark the occasion, Amway India also hosted an invigorating live classical music performance by renowned Sarod Sisters- Ms. Troilee Dutta and Ms. Moisilee Dutta. The event was also streamed virtually for Amway employees across India epitomizing Women’s Power and Women empowerment, energizing everyone to pursue their passions. Over the years, Amway India has been investing in upskilling women through multiple online and offline trainings and workshops and aligned with its core philosophy, the company has been empowering women by providing them the right platform to explore their true potential.