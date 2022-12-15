Ananjan Chakraborty’s New Music Videos ‘Khuje Jai Mone’ & ‘Nirobota’ Feature Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty and Smt. Chandana Chakraborty

Award-winning sound engineer, music producer and composer, Ananjan Chakraborty, today released two music videos titled ‘Khuje Jai Mone’ and ‘Nirobota’. The songs are a tribute to his parents, Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty & Smt Chandana Chakraborty, who were present, today, at the launch ceremony.

Also present at the launch were luminaries of the Indian music industry including Pandit Kushal Das, Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Pandit Jyoti Goho, Pandit Debojyoti Bose, Pandit Tanmoy Bose, The Violin Brothers – Deb Shankar Roy & Jyotishankar Roy, Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shri Parthasarathi Desikan, Pandit Sugato Nag, Shri Prattyush Banerjee, Shri Raghab Chatterjee, Shri Durbadal Chatterjee, and Shri Kohinoor Mukherjee.

The song ‘Khuje Jai Mone’ explores the journey of a woman she undergoes from her birth to her last day of life. It dwells upon both appealing and appalling phases along the path of womanhood by portraying a woman’s utmost urge of freedom, her heartfelt aspirations, and her desire to establish her own identity. All these remain largely unfulfilled as she gradually attains maturity from girlhood and unending expectations and boundaries are constantly imposed on her. It also highlights the purity of motherhood and a woman’s inherent fortitude to sacrifice her own dreams and ambitions for the welfare of her loved ones.

Music is a combination of sound and silence and every musician bears a deep and soulful connection with both of them. The melodious ‘Nirobota’ voices the unuttered, unexpressed feelings and experience of an artist.

‘My compositions, ‘Khuje Jai Mone’ and ‘Nirobota’, are a paean to my heroes, my honorable father, Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty and my inspiration, my mother, Smt Chandana Chakraborty. These are the first independent Bengali music videos featuring both my parents. The tracks will individually reveal the soulful tale of parenthood. On the auspicious occasion of my father’s 70th Birth Anniversary, this is my homage to the invaluable and enduring contribution of my parents to music as well as my own life”, said Mr Ananjan Chakraborty.

An eminent singer and senior teacher of Shrutinandan, Shri Kaushik Goswami has penned the lyrics of ‘Khuje Jai Mone’. Sarod Player, Shri Prattyush Banerjee has arranged the song while the Mixing has been done by Ananjan Chakraborty. The Music Video has been directed by Gaurav Gupta and Tiasha Bhattacharya.

For ‘Nirobota’, acclaimed singer and senior student of Padmabhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Shri Anol Chatterjee has written the heart-touching lines. This song has been mixed and mastered by Shri Kohinoor Mukherjee, the famous Mixing Engineer of several Bollywood songs and son of Indian classical vocalist, Late Smt. Raka Mukherjee.

Rupsa Roy, daughter of Shri Jyoti Shankar Roy and Rohan Roy, son of Shri Deb Shankar Roy (of The Violin Brothers fame) have played the Piano and Solo Violin in ‘Nirobota’ respectively. Kalyanjit Das, son of Pandit Kushal Das, has played the Sitar, Indrayudh Majumdar, son of Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, the Sarod, while Sourabh Goho, son of Pandit Jyoti Goho, Archik Banerjee, son of Pandit Subhankar Banerjee and Rohan Bose, son of Pandit Debojyoti Bose have played the Tabla. Shiladitya Bose, the son of Pandit Tanmoy Bose, has played the Electronic Drums in ‘Nirobota’. Aheeri Chatterjee and Anandi Chatterjee, the daughters of Shri Raghab Chatterjee have played the Guitar.

Raja Chowdhury has set the soulful tunes of Guitars and Bass in ‘Khuje Jai Mone’ as well as in ‘Nirobota’.

The music videos are available on YouTube (@Ananjan Studio) and the Facebook page of Ananjan Chakraborty.