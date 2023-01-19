Ancient beauty secrets, natural ingredients made accessible by ITC Vivel VedVidya

Read Time: 2 Minute, 56 Second

Beauty rituals change every half-decade. The trends are hard to keep up with. But ever-so-often, one stops to consider what our predecessors did. In our quest to seek natural, authentic beauty ingredients, we often overlook the rich beauty traditions of India. And even if we chance upon them, the ingredients or products modelled on these traditions remain inaccessible. Vivel, the leading soap and body wash brand from ITC, launches a new line of soaps, curated entirely on the principles and ingredients extolled in Ayurveda. A combination of aestheticism with the sensory, these soaps bring back the beauty secrets of queens and princesses of ancient India to the modern woman.

The Vivel VedVidya comprises of ingredients like Chandan, Bahumanjari, Kumkumadi and Nargis all of which enrich the skin while leaving behind a long-lasting fragrance. Crafted with carefully chosen ancient ingredients like Nargis, Nagarmotha and Chandan, these soaps help you rediscover the feeling of soft, even-toned, healthy-looking, radiant, glowing skin.

The new Vivel VedVidya soaps are effective through all seasons so that you don’t have to change up your bathing ritual. The packaging is recyclable, the ingredients used are authentic and safe for all skin types.

Details about each variant:

· Vivel VedVidya Nargis and Kumkumadi oil: Enriched with the soothing fragrance of Nargis and the nourishing benefits of Kumkumadi oil, this soap gives a fragrant bath, along with a feeling of soft and even-toned skin. The floral aroma of Nargis or daffodil flower extract is revitalizing and energizing. The incredible herbal mixture of Kumkumadi oil with extracts from plants, flowers, fruit, and milk works like a magic cure for improving skin health and helps revitalize the skin. This Ayurvedic concoction also has immense moisturizing properties for the skin. Dubbed as a “miraculous elixir”, the amalgamation is believed to make your skin feel moisturized and refreshed.

· Vivel VedVidya Nagarmotha and Bahumanjari oil: Enriched with the goodness of Nagarmotha or nut grass along with the nourishing properties of Bahumanjari oil, this soap makes the skin feel soft and clear. Nagarmotha is known for its antimicrobial goodness and helps protect against the various bacterial and fungal infections. The Bahumanjari oil, also known as Tulsi oil is known to make your skin healthy and help in softening the skin. This ancient beauty combination offers soft and clear skin.

· Vivel VedVidya Chandan and Badamam oil: Enriched with the goodness of Chandan and the nourishing benefits of Badamam oil, this soap offers nourishment to the skin and improves the elasticity of the skin cells. The extracts of Sandalwood or Chandan has high nourishing properties that gives an even tone and radiant glow to the skin. Complimenting this, Almond (Badamam) oil helps in keeping the skin hydrated, thus making it appear healthy and luminous. This divine combination of ingredients will leave your skin feeling soft, radiant and glowing.

Price and Availability: Pack of 6 skincare soaps of 100gms each is available at INR 360/-. Pack of 3 skincare soaps of 100gms each is available at INR 180/-.

How to use: Wet the bar. Apply gently on your body to create a lather. Rinse to get a soft glowing skin.

Available across: Pan India.

Marketplaces: Flipkart, Amazon and ITC E-store.

