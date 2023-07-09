Menu
Anxiety Before Period? 4 Tips to Deal With Menophobia

Women who have an excessive fear of menstruation might experience severe anxiety throughout their own periods, particularly if they are having it.

How to deal with menophobia
Anxiety Before Period? 4 Tips to Deal With Menophobia

Menophobia: Many women go through various physical and mental changes in the days before their period. While some people may simply feel a little uncomfortable, others may suffer from menophobia, a disorder marked by increased anxiety and mental anguish. Meophobia commonly known as premenstrual anxiety disorder or premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), is a condition characterised by severe anxiety, mood fluctuations, and irritability in the days before menstruation.

A woman who is on her period may have significantly stronger sensations of worry and dread in comparison to when she is not. Menophobia heightens because of the numerous typical menstrual symptoms themselves, which include, among other things, nausea, bloating, tiredness, mood swings, migraines, food cravings, painful breasts, and stomach discomfort.

Some common symptoms of menophobia include extreme angst throughout the menstrual cycle, worrying while contemplating menstruation, tense muscles, shakiness, sweating, and incapacity or difficulty in managing emotion.

4 TIPS TO RELIEVE THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF MENOPHOBIA

  1. Acknowledging: Recognizing and acknowledging the symptoms you feel is the first step in treating menophobia. Increased anxiety, mood fluctuations, impatience, tension, exhaustion, and problems focusing are a few of these that may occur.
  2. Healthy Lifestyle: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle might be quite important for controlling anxiety before your period. Make sure you’re getting enough rest, eating a healthy diet, and exercising frequently.
  3. Stress Management: Utilize stress-reduction strategies to control your anxiety levels. Yoga, gradual muscle relaxation, meditation, and deep breathing techniques can all help you unwind and de-stress.
  4. Reduce Caffeine Intake: When we ingest a lot of coffee, our hearts begin to beat more quickly, and we get anxious. Consuming little to no coffee during the day may help you feel less anxious daily. Caffeine levels in coffee, tea, and dark chocolate are frequently high.










