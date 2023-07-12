Home

Are Monsoon Blues Real? Understanding the Relation Between Rainy Season and Feeling Gloomy

Change in seasons do affect our moods and health.

Are Monsoon Blues Real?



Maybe the smell of the fresh earth is not for everyone. Maybe the romantisced version of rain is not how everyone sees it. Maybe rains do not make everyone happy. Sunshine is often associated with happiness while rains can bring on gloom. A lot of people often say how the dark sky and the rains make them a little low on energy, a little gloomy.

Researchers from Brigham Young University have introduced the term “monsoon blues” to describe the phenomenon of mood disorders experienced by individuals on rainy days when sunlight is scarce. This study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, sheds light on the connection between weather conditions and emotional well-being.

There are several reasons that may result in monsoon blues. To further comprehend the reality about monsoon blues, india.com got in touch with experts. When asked if monsoon do really exist, Dr.Austin Fernandes , Psychiatrist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai agreed to the phenomena. HE further said that the monsoon or rainy season can have a noticeable effect on people’s moods and emotions. While some people experience joy and excitement from the rain, a prolonged period of wet weather can cause feelings of sadness and dejection in others. This is not just a feeling that randomly occurs, There is proper science that backs how the season affects our moods.

Limited sunlight: During the monsoon season, the sky is often cloudy and overcast, resulting in less sunlight. Sunlight plays a critical role in regulating mood and the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with well-being. The lack of sunlight can disrupt the body’s natural rhythms, causing mood lows and even seasonal affective disorder (SAD) in susceptible individuals. Interruption of outdoor activities: The heavy rains and cloudy weather that accompany the monsoon season often limit opportunities for outdoor activities and socialising. This confinement to indoor spaces can lead to feelings of boredom, restlessness, and isolation, which can contribute to a negative mood. Physical discomfort: The monsoon season is often accompanied by increased humidity, dampness, and an increased incidence of mosquitoes and insects. These physical discomforts can increase people’s irritability and general unhappiness, contributing to a negative emotional state. Impact on daily routines: The unpredictable weather conditions during the monsoon season can disrupt daily routines and activities. Difficulties in commuting, cancelled plans, and general inconvenience can lead to frustration and dampen spirits. Association with past experiences: For some people, the rainy season may trigger memories of past negative experiences, such as personal losses or difficult life events. These associations may cause feelings of sadness or melancholy during subsequent rainy seasons.

Although the monsoon season may trigger negative emotions in some people, it’s important to remember that everyone may react differently to the same weather conditions. Some people find comfort and peace in the rain, enjoy its soothing sound, or appreciate the opportunity for leisurely activities indoors.

HOW TO OVERCOME MONSOON BLUES?

To counteract the negative effects of the monsoon season on mood, individuals can engage in activities that promote well-being, such as practicing self-care, maintaining a balanced daily routine, seeking social support, engaging in indoor hobbies or exercise, and exposing themselves to natural light when possible.If persistent feelings of sadness or low mood become a concern, it’s advisable to reach out to a healthcare professional for further guidance and support.















