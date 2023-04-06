Home

Are You Sleeping Less Than 7 Hours? Lack of Sleep Can Make You Vulnerable To THESE 5 Health Problems

Already flu infections is on a rise and lack of sleep can make you more susceptible to contracting it. Here is how.

Sleep is an underrated concept that needs to go up the priority list ladder. Not sleeping well is not something to glorify or share dank memes. Lack of sleep can have serious repercussions on the physical as well as mental well-being. A prolonged time without adequate and quality sleep can take a toll on mental and physical health. An adult should have atleast seven to eight hours of good sleep in a day for the body to function optimally. Not getting enough sleep drains the body both physically and mentally. Poor-quality slumber can also put your heart, kidney, and mental health at risk. A good night’s sleep is as important as food, air, but mostly is overlooked. In a culture where people are mostly fighting a racing against time, everyone is busy working hard and also trying to maintain a balanced life and sleep does not really makes a priority spot. But, often, in this hustle culture and mundane lifestyle we underestimate the importance of a good sleep cycle.

Many of us turn cranky or get irritated easily when we keep turning on the bed. And long term health effects due to bad sleep is a real things that one must keep in check.

Here are 5 Health Problems Due to Lack of Sleep

Cold or Flu

Our body heals and recovers when we sleep, and our immune system releases proteins called cytokines, according to Mayo Clinic certain such proteins help combat inflammation or infection in our body. And hence, sleep deprivation can reduce the release of cytokines lowering our immunity levels too.

Mood Swings and Mental Health Issues Sleep deprivation can also affect the mental health badly. One can get prone to mood swings and also compromises decision-making capability. It also interferes with creative thinking. It also makes people more prone to developing anxiety, depression or other mental health problems. Weight Gain While sleeping, the body is also responsible for producing leptin and ghrelin that control the appetite. Leptin controls the appetite while ghrelin makes you crave food. Lack of sleep can be a reason why many people have midnight food urges. Sleep deprivation stimulates ghrelin which can further lead to weight gain and obesity.











