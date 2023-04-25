Home

Are You Taking Sleep Pills Like Candy? 5 Strategies to Improve Your Sleep Quality Naturally

Working on improving sleep hygiene can help you ease off of sleeping aids and get a good night’s sleep on your own.

Sleep is an essential aspect of our lives that plays a significant role in maintaining good physical and mental health. It is during sleep that our bodies regenerate and repair tissues and cells, while our brains consolidate memories and process information. Sleep is, therefore, vital for overall well-being, and any disruption to it can have long term consequences such as obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and heart disease. Our self-satisfaction with our sleeping experience is referred to as sleep quality, and it encompasses characteristics such as sleep initiation, sleep maintenance, sleep quantity, and awakening refreshed. Sleep quantity and quality are two distinct things. Sleep quality determines how well you sleep, whereas sleep quantity determines how much you sleep each night. A decrease in overall sleep duration, stage N3 sleep, and REM sleep can have a negative impact on sleep quality.

Due to high stress levels, sleeping pills and other forms of medication have become a norms. These medications become highly addictive and it becomes may also affect your health and cause severe issues in your body. The need for sleep quality awareness and the implementation of effective strategies to improve sleep quality has never been more critical. According to ResMed’s Sleep Survey 2023, 58% of Indian’s consider snoring a sign of good sleep highlighting that they are unaware about the fact that snoring is a potential symptom of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related issues. The lack of awareness about sleep health and its impact on overall well-being is a growing concern in the country. These alarming statistics highlight the need for effective strategies to improve sleep quality among Indians. Here are five strategies that can help you improve your sleep quality:

Diagnosing sleep disorders

Getting enough sleep is a crucial necessity for human beings, and its absence can significantly impact their sleep quality, especially for those who struggle with sleep disorders. One such common sleep disorder is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which can also lead to excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS). It is important to diagnose and treat sleep disorders promptly. However, research has revealed that 97% of Indians have encountered obstacles when seeking treatment for their sleep problems. Today, there is an increase in cloud-connected gadgets and digital health advances that can be used to determine if someone has sleep apnea. OneSleepTest from ResMed is a helpful tool for identifying sleep issues. It offers convenient results at the comfort of your own home, so it may be a prudent choice for people who might struggle with other sleep test options.

Create a Sleep-Conducive Environment

Creating a sleep-conducive environment can help improve the quality of your sleep. The quality of sleep has declined due to use of electronic devices or screens before going to bed. The blue light emitted by electronic devices such as phones/tablets can disrupt the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, which regulates our sleep-wake cycle. To promote better sleep, consider engaging in sleep inducing activities, dim the lights in the evening, and establish a relaxing bedtime routine, such as taking a warm bath, reading a book, or practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises.

Stick to a Sleep Schedule

Sticking to a consistent sleep schedule is an essential aspect of maintaining good sleep hygiene and promoting overall health and well-being. Our bodies have a natural internal clock called the circadian rhythm that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. One should maintain a regular sleep schedule, that helps keep our circadian rhythm in balance, which can improve the quality of our sleep and make it easier to fall asleep and wake up at the same time each day.

Work-Life Balance

Achieving a work-life balance is essential for overall health, and getting enough sleep is a key component of that balance. Sleep benefits every function in the body. Sleep deprivation can make lethargic, less innovative, and render it harder to concentrate on crucial assignments. Attempting to work while sleep-deprived can have a substantial influence on job performance. Processes across the body perform sub optimally when not getting enough sleep. To enhance your sleep quality and maximise your ability to function at work, it is essential to evaluate your priorities, improve your sleep hygiene by nurturing healthy habits that encourage restful sleep, and adapting lifestyle changes. Consistently getting enough sleep can improve your productivity at work, speed up your response time, and give you more energy throughout the day. By making rest a priority, individuals can improve their physical and mental health, improve job satisfaction, and lead a more fulfilling life.

Practice Relaxation Techniques and Exercise Regularly

By implementing relaxation practices into your sleep routine can help calm your mind and body, allowing you to fall asleep more easily. Some effective relaxation techniques include deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, meditation, and visualization.

Exercise is a crucial aspect of maintaining good sleep health. Regular physical activity can help to reduce stress and anxiety levels, both of which can interfere with sleep. It also increases the body’s production of endorphins, which can promote relaxation. Additionally, exercise can help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that regulates sleep-wake cycles. However, it is important to note that exercising too close to bedtime may have the opposite effect and interfere with sleep, so it is recommended to avoid exercise at least a few hours before going to bed.

Sleep health is crucial, and it is essential to prioritize it to lead a healthy and productive life. Understanding the quality and quantity of your sleep, identifying potential sleep disorders, and seeking medical attention, when necessary, can significantly improve your sleep health and in turn, your overall health. Visiting a physician for sleep-related queries is particularly important if you experience symptoms such as difficulty falling or staying asleep, snoring or excessive daytime sleepiness. A physician can evaluate your symptoms, diagnose any underlying conditions, and provide appropriate treatment options. They can also offer advice on lifestyle changes that may improve your sleep quality, such as establishing a consistent sleep schedule, limiting caffeine intake, and avoiding electronic devices before bedtime.

By making small changes to your sleep routine, you can improve your sleep quality and enjoy the benefits of better sleep health.

(Inputs: Dr Sibasish Dey, Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed.)











