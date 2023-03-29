Aries Lucky Colour is Blue, Aquarius May Buy a Property

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today
Aries- There will be difficulties in getting a job. Disputes with spouse will end. Spend some time at home.
Lucky color- sky blue
Taurus- May go on a foreign trip. Held money will be received. Don’t invest money in business.
Lucky color- gray
Gemini- Don’t invest in the stock market. Will get a new job opportunity. Focus on cleaning the house.
Lucky color- carrot
Cancer- New house will be bought. There will be a promotion in the job. Keep peace in the family.
Lucky color- brown
Leo- Health will improve. Will benefit from higher authority. Lent money can sink.
Lucky color- brown
Virgo- The day will be full of laziness. Will have to worry because of the child. A guest is expected.
Lucky color- red
Libra- Important work may stop. There will be arguments with the spouse. Will be busy with business.
Lucky color- sky blue
Scorpio- There will be a drastic change in the job. There will be some ups and downs in health. Money expenditure will increase.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- The marriage problem will end. Take care of your health. Stalled money will be received.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- Health can trouble. Arguments in the family will end. Don’t lend money to anyone.
Lucky color- ocher
Aquarius- May buy property. Will get the support of friends. Sudden money gain is predicted.
Lucky color- blue
Pisces- Workload will be less. A job change is possible. There is a strong possibility of receiving money.
Lucky color- maroon