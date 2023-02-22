Aries Must Apply For Job, Gemini Should go on a Trip With Family

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Will receive money. Do not invest in the business. Apply for a job.
Lucky color- golden
Taurus- Will get a new job. Will meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone.
Lucky color- green
Gemini- Take blessings of parents. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. May go on a trip with the family.
Lucky color- saffron
Cancer- Avoid disputes in married life. Will buy a vehicle. Will get respect.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Good news will come in the morning. Money borrowed will be returned. There is a possibility of getting success.
Lucky color- maroon
Virgo- Do your work carefully. Will be able to prevent accidental injury. Will get the support of life partner.
Lucky color- blue
Libra- Will get a new vehicle. The worries regarding progeny will end. Do not create disputes in the family without any reason.
Lucky color- sky blue
Scorpio- Will go on a foreign journey. Will be successful in getting love. Control your temper.
Lucky color- pink
Sagittarius- The work will be successful after a lot of effort. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase.
Lucky color- orange
Capricorn- Spend time with family at home. Advise friends when needed. There will be sweetness in relationships.
Lucky color- purple
Aquarius- Stalled business will run. Job problems will end. Make sure to consult your parents.
Lucky color- blue
Pisces- Talk to elders with respect. Drive your vehicle carefully. Do not let relations get sour.
Lucky color- golden