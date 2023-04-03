Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, April 03 2023: Aries Must Help a Friend, Cancer Should Buy Property

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Horoscope Today,

Aries- Father’s health will be bad. Do not hesitate to act. Help your friend in need.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Do not take any decision in anger. There can be separation from brother. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunity will come. There will be profit in business.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade a friend.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- May go on a long journey. Success in love is predicted. Control your anger.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there in life. Will have a child. Money spent will be less.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will get some good news by evening. Help a relative at home. Donate ghee to needy people.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. Job may be in trouble. Don’t disrespect elders.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- There will be promotion in the job. Take advice from your elders. May buy a vehicle soon.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on your work.

Pending work will be completed.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Child’s health will be a cause of worry. Drive carefully.

Day will continue to be hectic.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Don’t get angry unnecessarily. There will be auspicious work in the family. Monetary benefit will be there.

Lucky color- golden











