Horoscope Today, April 24, 2023, Monday: Aries Must Help a Friend, Leo Should Control Their Anger

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, April 24, 2023, Monday: Here’s a general overview of how each zodiac sign may fare in their professional and personal lives today based on astrology. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Take care of your father’s health. Do not hesitate to work. Help your friend.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Don’t make rash decisions. There may be a quarrel with the neighbor. Don’t lend money.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Students must focus on their education. A new opportunity will come. There will be profit in business.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- Don’t sell the old property. Will be successful in getting a job. Try to persuade your friend.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Avoid long journeys. Will be successful in love. Control your anger.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there in mind. Will have a child. Money expenditure will be less.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Avoid Disputes in partnerships. Help a relative in need. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Avoid stomach problems. The job may be in trouble. Don’t disrespect elders.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- There may be trouble related to children. Take advice from your elders. May buy a vehicle soon.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Child’s health will be a cause of worry. Drive carefully.

The day will be hectic.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Don’t get angry unnecessarily. There will be an auspicious event in the family. Monetary benefit will be there.

Lucky color- golden

