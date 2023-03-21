Aries Must Take Advice, Leo Should Chant Narayan Mantra

Check what’s in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.
Aries- Disputes may increase in the house. Take family advice. Respect your wife. Chant Aum.
Lucky color- yellow
Taurus- Lent money can get stuck. Business problems will be less. The spouse’s health will be bad. Chant Ganesh mantra.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini- Will benefit from the advice of friends. Keep gold jewelry safe. There will be sweetness in relations. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.
Lucky color- green
Cancer- Don’t start a new business. Mother’s health-related worries will end. There will be happiness in the family. Chant Moon mantra.
Lucky color- pink
Leo- Journey can be postponed. Will be successful in the job. Trust your luck. Chant Narayan Mantra.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- Mind’s worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Avoid extravagance. Chant Durga mantra.
Lucky color- golden
Libra- Don’t make any job changes. Drive your vehicle carefully. The borrowed money will be returned. Chant Lakshmi mantra.
Lucky color- pink
Scorpio- Anger can spoil the work. Stock up on essentials. Will get along with friends. Chant Vishnu Mantra.
Lucky color- yellow
Sagittarius- Complete your work by noon. Make transactions wisely. Respect your father. Chant guru mantra.!!
Lucky color- maroon
Capricorn- Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. The new job will be beneficial. Chant goddess mantra.
Lucky color- green
Aquarius- Investing in business will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Do not quarrel with anyone. Chant Saraswati Mantra.
Lucky color- purple
Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Chant shiva mantra.
Lucky color- yellow
