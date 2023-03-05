Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 5, 2023: Aries Should Respect Elders, Taurus Must Donate Pink Items

Horoscope Today, March 5, 2023: Check what’s in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, March 5, 2023: Aries Should Respect Elders, Taurus Must Donate Pink Items

Aries- Business will be more profitable than before. Respect your elders. Take help from your brother if needed. Offer water to the Sun.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- There will be ups and downs in the job. Take advice from your elders. Till evening, time suits you. Donate pink items.

Lucky color- orange

Gemini- Family problems will end. There is a possibility of buying a new vehicle. Will get success in important work. Offer Durva to Lord Ganapati.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- There will be improvement in health. Don’t neglect your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Donate Rice Mishri.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Will get back the stalled money. Do not invest in the share market. There will be auspicious programs in the family. Chant Sun mantra.

Lucky color- white

Virgo- Will be successful in the job. There is a possibility of buying a new house. Do help a woman. Chant mantra of Lord Ganesha.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Marriage is likely to be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Offer Saffron to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- carrot

Scorpio- Property matters will be resolved. There will be a job change. Curb your expenditure. Donate sweets in the afternoon.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Work pressure will remain. Don’t let your relationship falter. May go on a short trip. Give bananas to the needy.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Important work will be done after noon. Lent money will be returned. May have a child soon. Recite Durga Kavach.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Will move to the desired location. Go for a walk with a friend. Spend time with your family. Worship hanuman ji.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- The day will be full of laziness. Do your work by afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone today. Read Narayan Kavach.

Lucky color- golden











