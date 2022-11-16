ATS Greens 1 lifted the GVPL Cricket Trophy

The team of ATS Greens 1 of Sector 50 won the GVPL Cricket Tournament (Gail Vihar Premium League) organized at Gail Vihar, Noida Sector 23. A total of 4 teams participated in this two-day match, in which ATS 1, led by Nimish Agarwal, defeated the Gail Vihar team led by Sonu by 15 runs in a very exciting game in the final.

Thanking the organizers, Vice Captain of ATS Greens 1, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that such tournaments not only provide an opportunity to residents to showcase their sporting skills, but also to make other residents of the city aware of health.