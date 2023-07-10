Menu
BBR Coffee is Here to Serve a Brew-tiful Experience With a Side of Tasteful Delights and Wholesome Aesthetics

Before British Raj Food Review: BBR is the new café in Kamla Nagar that has it all. Aesthetic to food quality and quirky decor!

BBR Coffee in Kamla Nagar is just the right spot for a light yet refreshing gastronomical experience.
Descending the stairs, one will experience a wow-some gasp as they step down. Snuggled in a basement room is a paragon of wholesome experience in waiting. The Before British Raj or BBR  Coffee as it is more commonly known is a new cafe in Kamla Nagar. As the etymology goes, one may think something along the lines of a history-themed cafe, well not exactly. It is more a concept-based cafe that pioneers in coffee and teas. Every bean there has a story from the past. Even the menu is divided into what could have been a before British Raj choice and one after it.

As one enters, the aesthetics will trigger the happy hormone inside you. The ambience does matter. Raven blackgrills, a coffee standee and a spread-out space welcome you. The place already sets a wholesome tone as we enter. It also has some games like Uno, Ludo, Foosball table, Table Tennis table for you and your mates to have a good old game period as we wait for the food! There even are booths and a small library for the ones willing to complete those assignments in peace with a side of coffee and tasty food.

BBR Coffee's aesthetic welcome

Speaking of food, BBR is a little cafe that has more refreshing beverages and snacky sides. FYI, it does not serve full-course meals like rotis and biryanis. If you are on the lookout for light yet filling food choices, BBR is your place. With humid weather all around, we commenced with some drinks. Known for its coffee and tea, we sipped on a satisfying Hazzlenut Frappe and Iced Vietnamese.

A classic hazelnut frappe and Iced Vietnamese

While hazelnut was as we thought, the Vietnames’ presentation spoke more.  In an endeavour to try hands-on something unique later, we also ordered Coffee Tonic! Sound umm, unsure? It is basically an espresso with chilled tonic water. Now this would be a gamble so try at your own risk. But I did like the taste and to be precise it was more like a street-style roasted corn sprinkled with chaat masala and lemon. A peculiar taste it was, but something I may try again.

Coffee Tonic is something you should try if you love experimenting with tastebuds!

Only for the sake of the name, we had a Jack’s Rose from the pasta section. It was a decadent, melody of creamy arbiata sauce and just the perfect portion size too. We also tried Juicy Grilled Chicken wrap that was loaded with tender shredded chicken, and veggies all wrapped in the spicy magic of mayo sauce. A filling serve for one.

Some yummilicious pasta and juiciest chicken wrap for the win!

From the sandwiches section, we hogged on the Ultimate veggie that was filled with scrumptious veggies served with a choice of bread. Every bite was juicy and filling and it was also served with a side of crinkle fries and some great dip as companions to the bread.

A slice of bread filled with veggies!

And from the Toast to you section we toast to a classic chilli cheese toast. A crispy toast topped with a perfect blend of goey cheese and a spicy kick of chilli flakes. Just the little filling we need!

Classic chilli cheese toast

When not in moody of something heavy, BBR is just the right place to devour on some  shakes, coffees, pasta, breakfast and more.  For a first date, a much-awaited friendly- catch-up, a conversation over coffee or for a self-date, this place has it all vibes. Although now set in after British Raj, the cafe lets you savour a brew-tiful experience in Before Britsh Raj!

Rating: 3

Verdict: BBR is just the right pit stop for a light yet tasty gastronomical experience. With some aesthetic choices made, games, warm hospitality and some really quirky decor boards , this liitle new outlet in Kal a Nagar should not be a miss.

Where: 42, Bungalow Rd, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110007

Cost: Rs 900 for two (approximately)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)










