Home

Lifestyle

Beauty Expert, Shahnaz Husain Shares 9 DIY Hacks to Get Rid of Dry And Dark Elbows

In this article, we are going to see a few natural remedies that will help hydrate and brighten your elbows and knees.

Get Rid of Dry Elbows And Knees With These 9 DIY Hacks by Shahnaz Husain

The skin on the elbows and knees is thicker and darker than other parts of the body. Sometimes, they can present a problem, especially during the dry season, when the skin on these areas becomes dry, dark and hard. Therefore, the elbows and knees need special care. Here are some natural ingredients and masks that can help hydrate the skin, remove dead cells and keep the area hydrated.

Home Remedies by Shahnaz Husain To Get Rid Of Dark Knees & Elbows Naturally

Bath time is appropriate to pamper the skin and supply it with the oils and moisture it needs. In fact, apply body lotions and creams immediately after your bath, while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture. Get yourself a hand and body lotion, or a rich cream, depending on the extent of dryness. A lemon-turmeric cream is helpful in treating cases of extreme dryness on the elbows and knees. Rubbing the skin with a loofah or wash cloth is particularly helpful on rough areas like the knees and elbows. Use soap less bath gels, or glycerin soap. Before your bath, apply oil on the body and massage it into the skin. This helps to soften the skin. Sesame seed (til) oil can be used, or you can use any other vegetable oil. Coconut oil will also help. For dark elbows and knees, take two lemon halves and rub them on the areas daily. Wash off with plain water. Use a body scrub twice a week on the elbows and knees. The scrub should be rubbed on the skin and then washed off with water. This helps to remove dead cells. Over a period of time, it helps to soften the skin. Make a scrub at home, using ground almonds, curd and a pinch of turmeric. The mixture will remove dead cells and also lighten skin colour. You can also use lentils (dal) to make a body scrub. Soak urad or moong dal (without skin) in water overnight. Next morning, grind it with milk and use it to scrub the skin, by applying it and rubbing the skin with the paste. Then wash thoroughly with water. In fact, this scrub can be used on the entire body too. You can also make your own body massage oil, using it on the knees and elbows and the rest of the body too. Mix almond oil with sunflower oil and add a few drops of rose or sandalwood essential oil. This leaves the body with a pleasant fragrance and is much better than using commercially available perfumed massage oils.















