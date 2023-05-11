Belly Bulge? 5 Easy Styling Ideas for Apple Shape Body

Home

Looking for styling ideas that can flatter an apple shape body type? Then, look no more! Here’s listing some easy styling ideas that would look the best on people with a heavy mid-section.

In today’s fast-paced world, stress and unhealthy lifestyle choices can often lead to a little belly bulge. While it’s important to embrace and love our bodies as they are, it’s also natural to want to feel confident and comfortable in our own skin. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to style yourself in a way that de-emphasizes your belly bulge and flatters your body type. By focusing on creating a balanced silhouette, investing in shapewear, and incorporating statement accessories, you can feel confident and stylish no matter what your body shape. In this article, we’ll explore some tips and tricks for styling yourself in a way that flatters your body type and helps you feel your best.

Easy Styling Ideas for Apple Shape Body:

Choose asymmetrical outfits: The high low in the asymmetrical silhouette helps in taking away all the attention from your belly and camouflages the shape of your tummy without revealing its actual shape.

High Waist Lower: High waist bottom is the silhouette to swear by for an apple shape body type, it helps in hiding your mid-section by concealing it and since it ends at the slimmest part of your body, it in turn makes you look slimmer.

Go Monochromatic: Column colour or single-tone outfits help in visually moving the eye from up to down rather than horizontally. This styling trick can help blend in the bulge without laying any emphasis on the mid section which in turn makes you look taller and slimmer.

Trade bodycon dresses with maxi dresses: Instead of wearing anything that hugs your body and highlights your shape, trade it with boxy and unstructured silhouettes. Maxi dresses or a free-flowing outfit can ensure to keep the attention from your mid-section at bay and make you look proportionate and balanced.

A-line Silhouettes: Whether it’s an Anarkali or A-line summery dresses, they are an array of outfit option in this silhouette that can look exceedingly styling thereby also hiding your problematic area but in style.

