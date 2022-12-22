Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Review

India is the second most popular country worldwide, with a huge population of cricket fans. With the rise of cricket betting in India, choosing the best betting sites is essential to ensure that your hard earned money is safe.

This article will discuss the 5 best cricket betting sites in India. These sites have been carefully selected based on their security, reliability, customer service, and other vital factors. So, if you want to bet on cricket in India, check out the following sites.

A Review of the 5 best cricket betting sites in India

As mentioned earlier, cricket is almost like a religion in India due to its popularity. The best cricket betting sites offer many options, such as punter-friendly odds.

They also provide secure payment gateways and a variety of bonuses and promotions. Among the best cricket sites in India 2022 include:

Betway

10 CRIC

24 betting,

Royal Panda

Leo Vegas.

All these sites offer great customer service and an excellent selection of cricket betting markets.

1. Betway

Topping the list of the best cricket betting sites in India is Betway. Betway is a reliable platform since it offers an excellent selection of cricket betting markets and a variety of other sports betting markets.

On top of that, the site features an extensive list of cricket betting markets, including live in-play betting, top batsman, top bowler, and more. In addition, Betway India offers a secure platform, friendly and professional customer service, a 100% welcome bonus, free bet offers, and other special promotions.

2. 10 Cric

If you are a bet punter, then 10 Cric is a familiar phrase. 10 Cric is a leading online cricket betting site in India, offering a wide range of betting options on all major tournaments.

It aims to provide the best cricket betting experience, competitive odds, secure transactions, and easy-to-use features. Furthermore, the site also features many promotions, bonuses, and loyalty programs. It offers deposit and withdrawal options available, including Visa and Mastercard.

3. 24 Betting

What is cricket betting without 24 betting site? Well, 24 Betting is an online cricket betting site that allows customers to place bets on a range of cricket matches. In addition, customers can bet on various markets, including the match winner, highest scorer, and more.

They offer competitive odds on a range of cricket matches and events worldwide. 24 Betting also offers a range of betting tools, such as match previews. You’ll also enjoy promotions and bonuses to help them boost their profits.

4. Royal Panda

Royal Panda is an online betting site that offers many services to the Indian sports betting market. With the legalization of sports betting in India, it has become an increasingly popular betting site in the Indian market.

With this site, you can bet on any sport, including cricket, football, tennis, hockey, and more. The site is easy to use, has great customer service, is secure and offers competitive odds. You’ll also enjoy bonuses and rewards such as free bets, cashback, and bonus offers.

Royal Panda provides its customers with a safe and secure environment and is committed to responsible gambling.

5. Leo Vegas

Leo Vegas India is an online betting site with many betting options for Indian players. It is one of India’s leading online gambling sites, offering a safe and secure environment.

The site is powered by leading software providers such as NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming. The site offers a wide selection of sports betting markets, competitive odds, and various casino and virtual games.

In addition, Leo Vegas India offers a wide selection of payment methods for Indian players, including credit and debit cards and e-Wallets.

The site also provides a comprehensive customer service team who are available 24/7 and provides helpful and timely assistance. Players can also enjoy the benefits of their VIP club, where they can earn rewards and bonuses and access exclusive events and promotions.

What You Need to Know about Cricket Betting in India

Factors to consider when choosing a cricket betting site in India

Before settling on a cricket betting site, check on these essential factors.

Licensing and regulation: It is important to check that the cricket betting site you choose is fully licensed and regulated for safety practices. But is it legal to play at online casinos in India? As much as you need to check on the rules and regulations, there are no rules that state playing gambling is illegal. However, no law makes online gambling an illegal activity.

Reputation: A good reputation is essential when choosing a cricket betting site to know if it is carrying out a legitimate activity.

Bonuses and promotions: Check what bonuses and promotions the site offer and see if they are competitive.

Payment options: Different sites may offer different payment options, so make sure that the site you choose offers a payment option that suits your needs.

Customer support: Good customer service is essential and can make a big difference in your experience.

The Final Word

The best cricket betting site will offer a secure, safe, and reliable experience with the latest betting markets and competitive odds. In addition, it offers a great range of bonuses and promotions and different payment options.

With the ever-evolving world of online betting, India’s cricket betting scene will continue to evolve, and the best sites in 2022 will be those that can provide the most comprehensive and enjoyable experience.