Home

Lifestyle

Holi 2023: Best Mumbai Cafes, Restaurants to Celebrate Festival of Colours

Happy Holi 2023: Best Colourful Cafes And Restaurants in Mumbai That You Need to Give a Try This Featival.



Holi 2023 Best Mumbai Cafes: The festival of colours is once again here to make us all feel more elated than ever before. This is a time for merriment, fun, and laughter and is meant to be celebrated and cherished to the fullest. It is worth noting how every place in the city adds its own exhilarating twist to this beautiful day, and the restaurants in the city are indeed raising the bar high this year. This Holi, make sure to satiate your heart and stomach with your loved ones at some of these high-end restaurants!

One8 Commune: One8 Commune in Juhu is a brainchild of Virat Kohli, offering a thoughtfully curated experience for you and your loved ones. This Holi, let yourself make your way through the doors of this swanky restaurant which is built within the legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s old bungalow. Inspired by Kohli’s love for community dining, this restaurant strikes the perfect balance between luxury and simplicity. Make your Holi a memorable one by indulging in a variety of global dishes, and colourful in-house concoctions such as Mango Vino, Lavender Gimlet, and Tiramisu Monk, amongst others.

Bluebop Cafe: This award-winning cafe is geared up to send spirits soaring with its special offer. You can buy a cocktail and get a Holi-special cocktail free of charge. Besides relishing on some of their signature cocktails, it is worth trying out some of their scrumptious dishes that will leave you wanting for more! Besides that, Bluebop will be putting their own unique twist on donuts by serving Saffron Shrikhand Donuts!

Millo: Are you a vegetarian still looking for a place that lets you indulge in finger-licking vegetarian and vegan delicacies? Well, look no further, for Millo, a luxury, stylish restaurant and bar, is where you can indulge in all of this and more. Millo will be serving special alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for Holi, including thandai, Flavourful Sphere, Rose & Jack, which are sure to please!So, make the most of your Holi celebration by dining at this beautiful, elegant restaurant that is nothing short of a foodie’s paradise.

Game Ranch: Are you looking forward to some thrill and adventure? Get the best of all that, along with ranch-themed delicacies, gaming, and country music, at Game Ranch. Don’t forget to enjoy some of their refreshing drinks that come in a myriad of colours from their extensive bar menu, which include Tropical Sunset, Purple Rain, Negroni, Mimosa, Grasshopper, and more.

Amazonia: Take in the Amazon rainforest-inspired interiors at this dazzling fine-dining restaurant, which is no less than a wonderland. Besides being a swanky and stylish hangout spot, Amazonia is known for serving some creative global dishes. Among the drinks, you’ve got to try out Roku, Bombay Sapphire, Hapusa Himalayan Dry, and more.

Sassy Spoon: Add a dash of sass to the festival of colours by dining at The Sassy Spoon, a quaint, multi-award winning restaurant and bar that offers amazing food, heady cocktails, scrumptious desserts, impeccable service, lovely interiors, and more. This Holi, make sure to try out some of their classic cocktails and liquors, which include Paloma, Scarlet, Jade, The Spiked Very Berry Khatta, and more.

House of Mandarin: This Holi, a fine-dining experience awaits you at House of Mandarin that will undoubtedly leave you completely satisfied.Binge on Asian dishes that taste as amazing as they look as you take in the pleasant, joyful atmosphere of this restaurant. Make your day extra-special by indulging in their spectacular cocktails, which include the Mandarin Collins, Yin & Yang, Smokey Tengfei, and more.

Taftoon: Taftoon is a one-of-its-kind Indian restaurant in Mumbai, where culture, traditions, and cuisines are brought together to create authentic recipes for the modern-day audience. Here’s where you can expect to have a hearty meal with loved ones and make this Holi the best one yet! Some of their delicacies include Palak Bhalla Papdi, Mooli Ki Kachori, Kashmiri Dum Aloo, and more. End Holi on a sweet note with some classic Indian desserts that come with a modern twist such as Baked Jaggery Rosogolla, Doodh Jalebi, and Shufta among others.

Golden Chimney, Mumbai: Ring in the festival of colour this year with a scrumptious feast at South Mumbai’s popular restaurant Golden Chimney. The Fine Dine Multi Cuisine Restaurant that serves Indian, Tandoor, Chinese and Coastal SeaFood is celebrating Holi by offering a complimentary Thandai to its patrons to celebrate spring and the occasion. So, this Holi, head to The Golden Chimney for a delicious meal with your family and friends, as there is nothing more classic than cooling off with a cold glass of delicious thandai.











