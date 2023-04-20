Ramadan – the ninth month, is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Send your loved ones the warmest wishes for a blessed Ramadan.





Ramadan 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

Ramadan 2023: Ramadan, also known as Ramazan, is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. Muslims from all across the world observe fast to honour the Holy month. Did you know that moon’s positions play a key role in determining when Ramadan begins and ends? Ramadan customs are observed for 29–30 days, starting with the first crescent moon sighting. Many mosques offer daily prayers wherein Muslims are encouraged to read the Quran. In addition, it is customary for Muslims to donate to charity throughout Ramadan, with numerous mosques and philanthropic groups hosting food drives and other charitable endeavours to aid the less fortunate.

BEST RAMADAN WISHES, IMAGES AND GREETINGS FOR YOUR LOVED ONES

The month of Ramadan is fortunate and auspicious. May your prayers be heard and accepted by Allah. Ramadan Mubarak!

May you get many benefits throughout this holy month and become nearer to the Almighty. May you and your family have a blessed Ramadan!

May Allah accept our prayers and fasts, and may the benefits of Ramadan be upon each one of us. Ramadan Mubarak!

May the Holy Ramadan spirit illuminate our souls and lead us to our deen. Ramadan Mubarak!

May the holy month of Ramadan be full of prayer and prestige. Ramadan Mubarak!

I pray that your fast may serve as an indicator of the abundance we regularly take for granted.

During this blessed month of Ramadan, may Allah shower you with his most abundant blessings. Ramadan Mubarak!

During this holy month of Ramadan, may Allah make it easier for you to endure afflictions and bestow upon you a bounty of peace and wealth. God bless you, everyone!

May Allah grant you wealth, and wisdom and bestow upon you his most excellent favours. Ramadan Mubarak!

Keep fast, contribute to the needy, and recite the Holy Quran. You will undoubtedly receive everything you have never wished for. Happy Ramadan 2023!

