Happy Sawan Somwar 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Wallpapers And Greetings to Celebrate The Holy Month

To celebrate this auspicious month of Lord Shiva, here are some best wishes, quotes, SMS and greetings to share with your loved ones.

Happy Sawan Somwar 2023: Sawan Somvar is celebrated every Monday during the month of Sawan. Shraavana or Sawan is the fifth month as per the Hindu calendar and marks a month of fasting with Sawan Somvar Vrats which are dedicated to Lord Shiva. On Sawan Somvar, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset and also visit temples to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The first Sawan Somvar of 2023 is being celebrated today on July 10, 2023. The other Sawan Somvars in 2023 are on July 17, July 24, August 7, August 14, August 21, and August 28. To celebrate this auspicious month of Lord Shiva, here are some best wishes, quotes, SMS and greetings to share with your loved ones.

May the holy month of Sawan bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity. May Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrows and grant you all your wishes. May you be blessed with good health, wealth, and success. Happy Sawan Somvar! May Lord Shiva grant you moksha Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyo ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan! Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. Om Namah Shivaay! I hope you have a wonderful Sawan Somvar. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your loved ones. Happy Sawan Somvar! May this auspicious day bring you closer to Lord Shiva and fill you with his blessings.















