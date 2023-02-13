Best Wishes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp Forwards, Facebook Status, GIF to Send to Your Valentine

Home

Happy Kiss Day 2023: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the excitement in the air is palpable. The celebrations have already begun with the special days proceeding Valentine’s Day on February 14. People across the world begin the Valentine’s Day celebration with Rose Day on February 7. This is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and finally, Kiss Day on February 13. It is the seventh day of Valentine’s Week and falls on February 13. This year, it will fall on Monday. On this day, people seal their relationship with a kiss or show affection towards their special one.

But if you are wondering how to wish your loved one on this special day, then here are some amazing Kiss Day SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook messages and status that you could send to your loved one to make the day special for them.

Your Hugs and Kisses are like the Stars That Light Up my life When Things Get Dark! Happy Kiss Day

There are Tulips in my garden, there are Tulips in the perk, but nothing is more beautiful than our two lips meeting in the dark! Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss On Hand=I Adore You, Kiss On Cheek=Lets Be Friends, Kiss On Neck=I Want You, Kiss On Lips=I Love You Happy Kiss Day!

Love Is The Happiness Of Today, And Kiss Of Tomorrow, So This Warm Note Comes To You, To Say That Live Life With A Heart Full Of Love. Happy Kiss Day

If you think of me out of the blue, just remember it’s all the kisses I have blown in the air finally catching up with you

The best things in life can never be kept, they must be given away. A smile, a Kiss and Love. Happy Kissing Day

If kissing was just two people touching lips, it wouldn’t touch our heart and bind our souls the way it does. Happy Kissing Day

Sending you today hugs from across the miles, So warm and tight, The distances would disappear and you’d know, how much I Love You. Happy Kiss Day

You may conquer with the sword, but you are conquered by a kiss. Happy Kiss Day!











