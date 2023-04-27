Bhumi Pednekar metallic silver saree with hot bralette white piping and transparent bodysuit

Home

Bhumi Pednekar Wears Saree Made of Melted Recyclable Metal And It’s The Stuff of Hotness Marrying Sustainability

Bhumi Pednekar creates a statement with her latest appearance in a metallic silver saree that she teams up with a matching sparkly bodysuit and a bralette with white piping. Check out her photos here.

Bhumi Pednekar in metallic saree with matching bodysiut (Photo: Instagram/ Bhumi Pednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar saree pics: Bhumi Pednekar went a completely bold look as she attended an awards show on Wednesday night in Mumbai. The actor looked absolutely glamorous in the metallic saree that she wore with a matching bodysuit and a matching bralette featuring white piping.

Bhumi, who never leaves an opportunity to create a fashion statement, did exactly that this time as well. The actor took to Instagram to drop fresh pictures of her unusual avatar and revealed that it was a fully sustainable look. Bhumi’s saree was from the designer label Itrh and it was made from recyclable metal. In the caption of her Instagram post, she explained that the metal can be ‘melted and regenerated further’.

CHECK BHUMI PEDNEKAR ACING HER METALLIC SAREE IN BOLD LOOK:

Staying true to her ‘go big or go home’ mantra, Bhumi Pednekar went for bold makeup with her saree. She applied winged eyeliner and fully mat lips. The popular actor styled her overall look with subtle drop earrings and skipped on any other piece of jewellery. It was definitely a look to remember and Bhumi worked it better than most others.

The ‘Bheed’ actor has been experimenting a lot with her style these days. She has stopped making ‘safe’ appearances and is going loud with both her outfits and makeup. Right from her promotional outings for which she chooses some bold prints and cut-outs to her red carpet looks for which she goes big on risky thigh-high slits and backless detailing, Bhumi is doing it all. What are your thoughts on this metallic outing this time?











