Bloating 101: 5 Everyday Foods That Can Make You Feel Full And How To Prevent It

Bloating is a common problem that everyone has endured at one point in life. There are some common food that we might be consuming daily and are contributing factors for bloating. Here are some nutritionist backed tips toprevent abdominal discomfort.

Bloating: Abdominal discomfort is one of the most uneasy phases. And this is a common observation especially after festive season, or when we come home after a gala dinner get-together. But of course, it is not limited to this. People often feel full too soon or feel as if their belly has swollen apart after consuming lavish meals. Did you know, there is some common food that, probably must be part of your everyday diet, but can become another factor that may cause bloating? While bloating is usually caused due to digestive issues, or if gas is trapped inside the stomach, but in sever cases it becomes a medical condition that must not be overlooked.

Nutritionist, Loveneet Batra shared some of the most common food that cause bloating:

Beans: Love rajma? Time to keep the consumption and timing in check. According to expert, Loveneet Batra, beans may cause bloating because they have a high fiber content and contain oligosaccharides, which are sugars that the body can find difficult to break down. Onions: One of the widely consumed vegetables, it adds flavor to the bland. But, being main dietary sources of fructans. These are soluble fibers that can cause bloating. Salad: Raw vegetables/salad contain lots of fiber, which is fermented by bacteria in the colon producing gas in the process. The more fiber you consume, the more gas and bloating may occur. The Greens: Kale, broccoli, and cabbage are cruciferous vegetables and contain raffinose, a sugar that produces gas and makes you bloat. Fizzy Drinks: Carbonated drinks contain high amounts of carbon dioxide, a gas. When you drink one of these beverages, you end up swallowing large amounts of this gas, which can get trapped and increase pressure in the stomach.

Then, How To Prevent Bloating?

Nutritionist Batra suggests that one may sip on ajwain , saunf , jeera concoction 30 mins post meals.

Drink coriander seeds first thing It helps in removing excess sodium from the body that leads to water retention, she further added.

Limit consumption of sodium.

Another easy and basic way to avoid bloating is to eat slowly and properly chew your food.

Identify the food or triggers that cause bloating for your body and try to avoid them.

Do no overeat.

Stay hydrated! Drinking water can help de-bloat.

Therefore, it is important to keep a check on the proportion of food we eat and at what time as it helps determine our digestive process too.











