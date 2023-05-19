Home

Blue Light Can Harm Your Skin, 5 Ways to Minimise The Damage

Studies have shown that the time spent by Indians looking at digital screens is more than the time spent by Americans and Chinese.

Hour-long screen time is the new normal for many. From working to seeking entertainment or relaxation, mobiles, laptops, and tablets are the go-to devices. There are multiple of adverse health effects, from mental, and emotional to physical, too much screen time can make everything go for a toss. However, did you know that it also impacts our skin? Not many people are aware of the challenges light from a screen can cause for our skin health.

Increased exposure to blue light from several smart screens including LED TVs, tablets and smartphones may be harmful for your skin, according to experts.

How Blue Light Impacts Our Skin?

Smartphones, computers, tablets, and laptops all release harmful radiation, specifically blue light which can cause burning, allergic reactions, redness, and faster skin ageing. Studies have shown that the time spent by Indians looking at digital screens is more than the time spent by Americans and Chinese. The global average of 7 hours, which has roughly increased by about 50 minutes per day since 2013, reported IANS.

Blue light has the ability to penetrate deeper into the skin, and some global studies confirm that even a 1-hour exposure to this phenomenon can trigger skin-related health issues.

That explains the reason behind an exponential rise in skin-related health issues across the world, and India in particular, according to dermatologists.

“Exposure to blue light can cause premature ageing and wrinkling of skin, sagging due to breaking down of collagen, hyperpigmentation, freckling, tanning and other issues,” Dr Koushik Lahiri, Senior Consultant Dermatologist and Vice President, Indian Society of Dermatology, told IANS.

“Blue light is the factor behind oxidative damage, which is a chain reaction, when unstable oxygen molecules steal from nearby cells to stabilise themselves. In the process, they create more unstable molecules,” added Dr Janaki K. Yalamanchili, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist, associated with KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad.

5 Ways to Minimise Damage

While it may not be possible to cut off screen time completely, Lahiri advised the need to reduce the screen time.

Use these devices intermittently. Continuous use could be harmful. Use Sunscreen: In addition, the experts also advised using a sunscreen that offers dual protection since it does away with the hassles of wearing one for outdoor and another for indoor. Use Night mode on devices-One of the easiest way to get rid of the blue light emitted by gadgets is switching to night or dark mode. “Dark mode or night light automatically disables blue light,” shared dermatologist, Dr Gurveen Waraich on her Instagram. Use products containing antioxidants– The expert suggested that one should use serums and creams containing antioxidants like vitamin C, E, and Idebenone as she pointed out that they “not only fight the harmful effects of blue light but also reverse the damage caused by it.” Use Anti- Blue Light Screen Protector: Though its not 100% efficient but definitely provides some protection against blue light.

