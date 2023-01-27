BYD India Inaugurates its 1st Passenger Vehicle Showroom in Kolkata

Read Time: 2 Minute, 11 Second

The world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD today inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Kolkata, West Bengal. The showroom is run and managed by Karini BYD. The Limited Edition of BYD ATTO 3 in Forest Green Colour launched at Auto Expo The Motor Show 2023.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Nitin Himatsingka, Director of Karini BYD, and

Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India, Karini BYD and customers. Spread across 2497 square feet, the showroom has well-trained sales advisors, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor, offering customers the best in-store experience.

Karini BYD located near southern part of Kolkata is surrounded by residential sector having strong connectivity to industrial areas and employment hubs such as Kasba Industrial Estate, Salt Lake City. Karini BYD will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles such as All-New e6 eMPV, BYD ATTO 3 & its limited edition for its consumers in West Bengal. With considerable experience in the automobile industry, Karini BYD has extensive connect & reach with its business covering the state of West Bengal.

Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our first passenger car dealership in Kolkata with Karini BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Kolkata market. We are currently expanding our dealership network across the nation and are happy to get associated with them. Overwhelmed to witness the growing EV adoption across key regions in India and delighted to see that West Bengal state is intend to set up 1000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) within the next two years in order to encourage further adoption of eco-friendly automobiles.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Nitin Himatsingka, Director of Karini BYD said, “We have been witnessing demand for electric vehicles in the recent past in the region. Also, the recently concluded auto expo 2023 resonates this with some of the new breed electric vehicles taking the centre stage. This shows the potential market in this segment. We are pleased to join hands with BYD, the global market leader in New Energy Vehicle, to together drive sustainable journey in the region.”

BYD India aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. BYD will continue to leverage technological innovations for a better life, promote sustainable development of society, and implement its “Cool the Earth by 1°C” initiative.

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com