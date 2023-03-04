Can 3 Pomegranates A Day Keep Doctor Away? 5 Must Know Health Benefits Anar

Home

Can 3 Pomegranates A Day Keep Doctor Away? 5 Must Know Health Benefits Of Anar

A versatile fruit that is used in chaats, smoothies, sweets and what not, Pomegranates, are rather undermined. From aiding in boosting immunity to heart health, this fruit has several benefits.

The little red, juicy pods that are not so popular in the fruits category are pomegranates. When it comes to healthy foods, the first few names that pop in our heads is of apples, banana, kiwi, papaya etc. But pomegranates do not make that layperson’s list easily. This versatile fruit has lots of health benefits that are slightly lesser known than others. From being used as garnishing on chaat, sweet dish or key ingredients in healthy smoothies, as a fruit in its original form it can be a great addition to diet for a healthy heart.

According to a nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, consuming three pomegranates a day can help reduce risk to arteries. Sharing about benefits of anar on her Instagaram she said, o, eat three pomegranates a day if you want to improve your heart health. Other lifestyle corrections in diet and lifestyle need to be made to get its full benefits.”

Other Benefits of Pomegranates That You Must Know

Pomegranates are good for brain health, arteries, immunity etc. They are packed with nutrients. They have low calories and fat but are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibres. Getting antioxidants from vegetables and fruits such as pomegranates is a great way to support overall health and help prevent disease. It protects us from free radicals that may lead to pre mature ageing. I addition to this, the antioxidants also shield from bad cholesterol oxidizing and help remove excess fat from the body. They also act as blood thinners and prevents blood from coagulating. It also allows for good circulation of blood improving oxygen levels in the body. Rich in fiber, it helps in digestion process. In a lifestyle where every day we inch towards eating junk food, a pomegranate a day can lead to several benefits here. According to data on Healthline, Test-tube studies have found that pomegranate extract may reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the arteries, lower blood pressure, and help fight atherosclerosis— plaque buildup in the arteries that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.











