Can Excessive Drinking From Copper Bottle Risk Kidney And Liver Failure? Here’s What You Should Know

There have been concerns raised about the potential harm that copper water bottles could cause to the body. Read more to know about it.

Copper bottles have become increasingly popular in recent times and people are shifting drinking water from regular bottles to copper now. It has an essential mineral that plays a role in various bodily functions including production of red blood cells, maintenance of healthy bones and formation of connective tissue. It also supports in building collagen and keeps nerve cells as well as immune system healthy. But do you know, there are certain concerns that are being raised about copper bottles? It is being said that excessive intake of copper can be toxic and cause certain damage to your body parts. Read more to find out about it.

What Happens When You Drink Water From Copper Bottle Everyday?

As per the National Institutes of Health of Dietary Supplements, drinking water stored in a copper bottle is beneficial, but not all the time because it can cause copper toxicity in the body, which can harm your health. It is also being said that keeping the bottle full of water can cause rusting which can further increase health problems. Excessive drinking of water from copper bottle can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. These symptoms can lead to copper toxicity, which can result in liver and kidney damage if left untreated.

When you start drinking water in a copper bottle everyday, then copper element or crystal starts mixing in the blood and damages the kidney and liver. It can cause irritation to your nose and throat when inhaled and you may experience symptoms like dizziness and headache.

How to Prevent The Harm?

To prevent the potential harm that copper bottles could cause, experts recommend that individuals must limit their daily intake of copper and only drink water from copper bottle 2-3 times a day. Do not drink its water throughout the day, as you may suffer loss instead of profit. It is also recommended to store water in a copper bottle overnight for 6-8 hours and drink it in morning.











