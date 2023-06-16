Home

Lifestyle

Can Thyroid Disorders Increase The Chances of Early Menopause? Expert Answers

According to expert, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can intensify or exacerbate menopausal symptoms.

Can Thyroid Disorders Increase The Chances of Early Menopause? Expert Answers

Thyroid disorders can increase the chances of early menopause. The thyroid is a small gland in the neck that produces hormones responsible for regulating metabolism and controlling various bodily functions. When the thyroid is not functioning properly, it can have significant effects on a woman’s reproductive health, including the onset of menopause. Thyroid disorders and menopause share a complex relationship that goes beyond symptom similarities.

Understanding Early Menopause:

Early menopause, also known as premature menopause or premature ovarian insufficiency, refers to the cessation of menstruation and decline in ovarian function before the age of 40. It is typically characterized by low levels of estrogen and irregular menstrual cycles.

Hypothyroidism and Menopause: Overlapping Symptoms and Challenges

Hypothyroidism: Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This can lead to weight gain, dry skin, menstrual irregularities, such as heavy or prolonged periods, or shorter menstrual cycles. In some cases, hypothyroidism can cause anovulation (lack of ovulation), resulting in infertility or early menopause.

Hyperthyroidism: Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland produces an excess of thyroid hormones. Women with hyperthyroidism may experience irregular periods, shorter menstrual cycles, or even missed periods along with weight loss, increased perspiration, and emotional instability. Hyperthyroidism can disrupt the normal functioning of the ovaries and potentially contribute to early menopause.

Both hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) can intensify or exacerbate menopausal symptoms. Hypothyroidism, characterized by insufficient production of thyroid hormones, can manifest as lethargy, low mood, weakness, and weight gain.

These symptoms often overlap with those experienced during menopause, making it challenging to distinguish between the two. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism, which involves excessive thyroid hormone production, may result in hot flashes and night sweats, mirroring the symptoms commonly associated with menopause.

Estrogen Decline and its Influence on Thyroid Function:

During menopause, the ovaries gradually decrease their production of estrogen and progesterone, leading to various physical and emotional changes. Estrogen plays a vital role in regulating thyroid function. It aids in the synthesis, transport, and utilization of thyroid hormones in the body. Therefore, the decline in estrogen levels can impact thyroid receptors and alter thyroid function tests, potentially leading to thyroid disorders.

Shared Symptoms Between Thyroid and Menopause:

Sleep disturbances, low energy levels, changes in body weight, skin dryness, irregular menstrual cycles, and mood fluctuations are common in thyroid disorders and menopause. These conditions can cause disruptions in sleep patterns and fatigue. Autoimmune diseases and thyroid disorders can contribute to premature menopause. Inflammation affecting the ovaries and thyroid can lead to early menopause and thyroid dysfunction.

Other Risks: Osteoporosis, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Muscle LossThyroid disorders can also increase the risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, and muscle loss. The decline in estrogen levels during menopause can affect thyroid function and worsen existing thyroid disorders. It is essential for women going through menopause to be aware of these potential interactions and seek proper medical evaluation and management for optimal health during this phase of life.

(Inputs: Dr Aruna Kalra, Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

Topics















