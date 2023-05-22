Cannes 2023: Natasha Poonawalla Jersey Gown Comes With a Gold Face And Its Everything Fantastically Weird

Home

Cannes 2023: Natasha Poonawalla’s Jersey Gown Comes With a Gold Face And It’s Everything Fantastically Weird – See Pics

India at Cannes: Natasha Poonawalla makes a statement on the red carpet in her white jersey gown that features a gold face accessory at the halter-neckline. Check the price of the dress and other details.

Natasha Poonawala at Cannes 2023 (Photo: Schiaparelli/ Instagram – Natasha Poonawala fan club)

Natasha Poonawalla at Cannes 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looked vivacious as she stepped on the red carpet of Cannes 2023 on Sunday evening. The Indian businesswoman carried a distinct look that included a golden face accessory to keep her dress together. Natasha, who never disappoints with her fashionable picks, attended the premiere of Leonardo Dicaprio’s latest movie ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ at the French Riviera.

The popular socialite made sure to stand out with her choice of clothing. She dressed up like an Egyptian Goddess in her white jersey gown by Schiaparelli. It was a column dress made of creamy ecru jersey. The flowy dress that hugged Natasha in all the right places looked both comfortable and stylish. The dress is named ‘Visage Column Dress’ and it’s priced at 12000 Euros which is around Rs 10.75 lakh rupees.

The Visage Column Dress features a halter-styled ‘neckline suspended from a golden chain-link collar of a pierced casting of a Surrealist Face.’ As described on the website, ‘it clings to the shoulders, swathing the figure in loose gathers, with a vertical draped panel cascading to the floor.’

Natasha just didn’t let that neck design be the highlight of her dress. She further teamed it up with a matching gold clutch and a similar gold face carved on her handcuff. It was a striking look and Natasha once again made sure she was at the top of the Cannes most-fashionable list.

Meanwhile, other Indian divas are also making waves at the Cannes 2023 red carpet in their exquisite looks. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Niharika M, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Manushi Chhillar among others put their best foot forward in their exquisite looks.

