Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khans Ivory Lehenga Screams Royalty, Fans Say Thank You For Representing India

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan’s Ivory Lehenga Screams Royalty, Fans Say ‘Thank You For Representing India’ – See Mesmerising Pics

Sara Ali Khan embraced a fully desi approach in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s embroidered ivory-cream lehenga for her Cannes 2023 debut – See her mesmerising photos.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced with the premiere of Johnny Depp’s comeback movie ‘Jeanne du Barry‘ on Tuesday. The grand fashion event opened with a galaxy of celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar among others on the French Riviera. While Manushi and Esha made jaws drop in their gowns, Sara Ali Khan took away the limelight with her desi route. The ‘Kedarnath‘ actress made her eagerly anticipated debut and proudly represented India in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s embroidered ivory-cream lehenga.

Sara Ali Khan exuded a modern-day Indian bride look in a beige-hued lehenga adorned with rich embroidery and glittery embellishments. The Cann debutant’s blouse came covered in crystals and pearls with a hand-embroidered multi-panel white skirt. Her blouse featured a plunging deep neckline with heavy embellishments on her sleeves. She finished her regal attire with a floor-sweeping trail.

Sara Ali Khan glammed up with a dab of blush, delicate eye makeup and rocked the natural makeup look. She rocked the red carpet with a veil beautifully tucked into her hair and a grin worth a million dollars. The Pataudi girl wore only a pair of drop earrings to the ‘Jeanne du Barry‘ premiere and let the lehenga speak for itself.

Did you know that this is not the first that a Bollywood actress rocked a lehenga at Cannes? Earlier Sonam Kapoor made a dreamy appearance in an ivory lehenga by Ralph & Russo. Vidya Balan also serves major looks in lehenga at the Cannes Film Festival in the past.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,’ also starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film will hit the big screen on June 02, 2023.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan's traditional look at Cannes Film Festival?
















