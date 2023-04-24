Home

Gauahar Khan to Hina Khan: Celeb-Inspired Eid Outfits For That Mashallah Look!

Looking for last-minute Eid outfit inspiration? Bollywood divas’ style statements are here to inspire you.

With Eid al-Fitr being just around the corner, it’s time to put your best fashion foot forward and adorn the prettiest outfits so you look nothing less than the chand ki chandni yourself. While many of you must have sorted the outfits, there must be some of you who would be looking for last-minute outfit inspiration.

Lucky for you, we have got you all covered! From traditional shararas to elegant chikankaris, Bollywood divas have aced all these styles for some stunning outfit inspiration. Here’s listing down some of our favorite picks from celebrities’ wardrobes to make everyone go mashallah.

Hina Khan in Red Chikankari Suit:



A chikankari suit that speaks elegance and simplicity can be the best way to win hearts this festival. Hina has effortlessly styled this kurta-sharara set with minimal makeup and dark red lipstick. She has teamed up the red suit with silver oxidized jewellery and you can opt for this style if you are looking to make a statement without going overboard with your makeup, as the bright kurta in this elegant fabric can do the job alone.

Sara Ali Khan’s White Kurta With Pop of Colour:



Sara’s white kurta look has been ever-so-famous and striking. Her reliance on the white kurta cannot go unnoticed. This look is easily feasible and can be styled even at the last minute. From adorning a colorful dupatta to breaking the monotony in the all-white suit to amping up the look with silver oxidized jewellery, there are many ways to style this set and shine bright for the glamorous occasion.

Alia Bhatt All-Black Thread Work Anarkali:

Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices have always been elegant and striking. Her thread work anarkali suit proves that one can never go wrong with black and we couldn’t agree more! Her beautiful georgette thread work knee length kurta is all bits of royal and grace. If you don’t have any embroidered black anarkali, even a simple plain black kurta can do the job. Team it with a heavy sequin work dupatta to amp up this look and then style it with oxidized silver jewellery just like Alia.

Gauahar Khan Pastel Pink Cotton Sharara Set:





Pastel shades have been all the rage and they sit perfectly well for this blazing hot summer weather. Gauhar Khan chose a floral cotton sharara set which is breezy, beautiful, and an appropriate look for Eid. If you are looking for an outfit option that is simple yet striking then this is what you should be rooting for.

