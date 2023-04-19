Celebrate Pôhela Boishakh in Style with Etsy’s Wide Range of Ethnic Wear

India is a country that thrives on festivals, and each occasion has its unique significance.

Pôhela Boishakh or Bengali New Year, is one such festival that holds great cultural importance for

the Bengali community. It marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar year and is celebrated with

great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolizes new beginnings and brings people together to

celebrate with traditional delicacies, music, and dance.

To add to the festive fervour, Etsy has a wide range of ethnic clothes and jewellery that are

handcrafted by artisans from across the country.

Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, brings together small businesses and

artisans from across the country, to showcase their exquisite creations worldwide. As we celebrate

Pôhela Boishakh, Etsy offers a wide range of ethnic apparel and jewellery that reflect the rich

cultural heritage of Bengal. From exquisite sarees made from silk, linen, and pure cotton to colourful

kurta pyjama sets, each piece has intricate work that is a perfect blend of traditional and modern

designs, making them ideal for the occasion. The handmade gold-plated shankha pola bangles,

ethnic and gold jewellery are the perfect finishing touches to complete your Pôhela Boishakh look.

Etsy enables consumers to explore and purchase from small businesses from different corners of the

country. With a commitment to “Keeping Commerce Human” Etsy uses the power of business and

technology to strengthen communities and empower people around the world.

