India is a country that thrives on festivals, and each occasion has its unique significance.
Pôhela Boishakh or Bengali New Year, is one such festival that holds great cultural importance for
the Bengali community. It marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar year and is celebrated with
great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolizes new beginnings and brings people together to
celebrate with traditional delicacies, music, and dance.
To add to the festive fervour, Etsy has a wide range of ethnic clothes and jewellery that are
handcrafted by artisans from across the country.
Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, brings together small businesses and
artisans from across the country, to showcase their exquisite creations worldwide. As we celebrate
Pôhela Boishakh, Etsy offers a wide range of ethnic apparel and jewellery that reflect the rich
cultural heritage of Bengal. From exquisite sarees made from silk, linen, and pure cotton to colourful
kurta pyjama sets, each piece has intricate work that is a perfect blend of traditional and modern
designs, making them ideal for the occasion. The handmade gold-plated shankha pola bangles,
ethnic and gold jewellery are the perfect finishing touches to complete your Pôhela Boishakh look.
Etsy enables consumers to explore and purchase from small businesses from different corners of the
country. With a commitment to “Keeping Commerce Human” Etsy uses the power of business and
technology to strengthen communities and empower people around the world.
For more exciting options, please visit https://www.etsy.com/in-en/
Celebrate Pôhela Boishakh in Style with Etsy’s Wide Range of Ethnic Wear
