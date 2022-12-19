Celebrate The Christmas Parties At Café Offbeat

As the City of Joy gears up to celebrate the Christmas season with glittering lights, new style, gastronomies delights & amazing drinks, the popular rooftop hangout zone, Offbeat CCU is ready to welcome their patrons with a special Christmas menu comprising of vegetarian and non vegetarian delicacies and a wide range of mocktails.

Where: Offbeat CCU

36/F, Topsia Road, Kolkata – 700039

When: 24th December, 2022 to 1st January, 2023

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm

Christmas Specials: Paneer Crackers, Veg Newberg, Roasted Pepper Grilled Mushroom Sandwich, Roasted Chicken Salad, Murgh Banjara, Sliced Fish Tossed In pepper Garlic Sauce & Offbeat Special Pizza

Darjeeling Special: Veg Momo Hot Garlic Sauce, Veg Thukpa, Veg Choila Momo, Veg / Chicken Chebureki, Veg/Chicken Shapta, Chicken Kothey and Chicken Momo Thukpa

Special Mocktails: Hawaiian Delight, Peach Hills, Green Apple Mojito, Black Current Slush &Kiwi Skinny Mojito

Meal for Two: Rs 700/- plus taxes