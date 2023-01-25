Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with Stunning Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love

Read Time: 3 Minute, 7 Second

As we enter the month of love with Valentine’s Day ruling the feelings, it is the perfect time of the year to celebrate, cherish and commemorate the love that you share. A love that has transcended the journey of finding that elusive perfect someone to discovering perfection within each other. Only a metal as resilient as Platinum, with its subtle sheen and unique ability to retain its form and shape through the years, is fitting to celebrate this love that is defined by the progressive values of mutual respect and companionship. This Valentine’s Day, as you scout for the ideal marker of your rare love, choose from a range of exquisitely crafted Platinum Love Bands by PGI’s Platinum Days of Love.

The stunning white metal, platinum, is popularly known as the ‘metal of love’ and resonates with the new-age values that define the younger generation’s interpretation of love and togetherness. Each uniquely crafted love band represents a special tale of love, where laughter triumphs over tears, mutual respect overcomes archaic societal norms and friendship forms the very foundation of the relationship. With every soft graze of the special someone’s fingers lingering softly over the love bands placed precariously on each other’s fingers, there is a promise of a love that will always be there to support, encourage and cherish all that you are and all that you can be.

What makes ‘Platinum’ the preferred metal of love today?

Rarity & Purity: With a promise of 95% purity, platinum jewellery offers one of the highest standards of purity. Platinum is also found in only limited quantities across the world and is one of the rarest metals to exist on this planet. Platinum is 30 times rarer than gold.

Everlasting Strength: A metal with celestial origins, platinum retains its original shape and sheen through the test of time.

Preferred Setting for Gemstones: Extremely robust in nature, platinum with its inherent density and strength also offers an extremely secure hold on gemstones.

Modern & Progressive: Platinum also stands for a modern and progressive value system defined by qualities such as respect, equality and friendship. Thus, the metal is referred to as the ‘love metal’ that defines the rare love between couples, marking emotionally significant milestones in a couple’s relationship journey

Celebrity Favourite: Right from Anne Hathaway and Ariane Grande, to Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra, engagement rings set in platinum are a celebrity favourite trend!

This Valentine’s Day, choose from an array of complementary designs of Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love, as you mark your rare love on this special day with one-of-a-kind pieces.

Crafted with hexagon-shaped motifs, these love bands stand for how you choose to support every side of each other, always. Cast in rare platinum, a metal that is found only in select locations, they are made to mirror your love so rare.

Designed with beautiful indents, these Love Bands remind you of your commitment to achieve many milestones on your journey together. Cast in rare and strong platinum, they are crafted to never wear away, matching the resilience of your love.

These love bands with repeating grooves are a perfect marker of how there’s no limit to what you can achieve, with your partner’s constant support. Much like platinum’s high density and strength that provide the best support to diamonds, holding them in place for ages to come.

Platinum Days of Love by PGI-India offers a curated selection of exquisitely crafted Platinum Love Bands, which is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India.

