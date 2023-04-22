Celina Jaitly Talks About Her

Home

Celina Jaitly Suffered ‘Hernias’ Post Pregnancy- SIGNS Women Must be Careful of

Celina Jaitly revealed that she suffered from multiple hernias after carrying two sets of twins.

Celina Jaitly, popularly known for her roles in films like Golmaal Returns and No Entry, has recently opened about her health after having two sets of twins. The actress shared a picture on social media in which she flaunted her toned body. While sharing the picture, Celina captioned it ”There is no giant step that can take you there! But, consistent and small steps can! I still have multiple hernia’s, severe Diastasis recti of the abdomen after carrying 2 sets of twins. Lost my parents & a baby in my 2nd twin pregnancy and had a condition close to a lung collapse as well. There are sometimes which are so difficult when you no longer can come to terms with life or recognise the person you see in the mirror… As human beings we will always have these days, some of us more than others.. There are days when I have to battle and confront so much darkness, but then Life has its UPS and DOWNS and I started turning them into SQUATS.

Even though I am still building my self from scratch,I know there is something inside of us that is greater than any obstacle… In my darkest moments I hear my dad’s fauji ( military) voice in my mind that says Yaad rahey… Naam., Namak aur Nishaan (BC😄!! ) and I turn into a GC (Gentleman Cadet) and start lifting… Amazingly every workout big or small also changes how I feel…. To all those who have struggled with darkness I posted a glimpse of my story hoping to reach out to you to tell you that you are not alone. Give yourself another day, another chance. You will find your courage eventually. Don’t give up on yourself just yet, working out is the best investment that you can make in yourself for both mental and physical well-being & if nothing else works you can always refer to my dad‘s words above 😁!”

Celina Jaitly revealed that she suffered from multiple hernias during pregnancy. Know what are some serious signs and symptoms that moms-to-be must be careful for.

What causes Hernia in Pregnant Women?

A hernia is basically a medical anomaly wherein an internal organ or a part of it begins to push out through a hole or tear in the musculature of the body. It is quite common to expect hernias in the lower torso, abdominal and groin areas of the body. It can occur in unexpected ways in any people of age. However, they are expected to occur in people who are born with weak muscles, aged or higly active people

Common Causes of Hernia:

Lifting heavy weights.

Swelling of the abdominal fluid.

Gaining too much weight.

Putting too much effort into passing stool or urinating.

Recurring coughing or sneezing.

Increase in pressure exerted by the uterus.

Signs And Symptoms of Hernia:

Pain or soreness

Blow flow reduction

Racing heart

Difficulty in movement

Tenderness

Buldges

Can Hernia Be Prevented?

Hernias are not dangerous during your pregnancy in most cases, but it is important to have them repaired after you give birth, especially if you want to have another baby. However, a surgery is always recommended if the pain gets worse. Hernias are common during pregnancy and after pregnancy. Postpartum hernias can happen for several reasons. See your doctor even if you don’t have any symptoms or the hernia is very small.











