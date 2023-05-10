College Wardrobe Must-Haves for men this Summer Season

Home

Looking for wardrobe staples that can be dressed up or down according to the event? Here's listing a few must-haves for

Looking for trendy yet cosy summer college fits? Starting college is a thrilling and nerve-wracking experience, and having the right clothing can make a difference. When attending classes, concerts, or just hanging out with your friends as a college student, you want to look your best and feel comfortable in what you’re wearing.

SurabhiBatra, Vice President – Business, Snapdealsuggests some essentials that can be dressed up or down to suit every occasion.

Printed short sleeve shirts: Printed patterns are an excellent way to add aquirky character to your summer outfit. They are cosy, versatile, and gives your ensemble a dash of fun and individuality.They can be dressed up with chinos or slacks for a more formal look or down with a basic pair of shorts or jeans for a relaxed and effortless look. Denim Jeans: Every guy should have a pair of denim jeans in his closet. When it comes to jeans, there are several options to pick from, including ripped and frayed denim as well as clean-cut and tailored styles. They are ideal for a range of events, from a casual day at college to a night out with friends. Jeans also comes in different colors and washes. Get a nice pair of UrbanMarkjeans given that they will see the most wear in your closet and sustain the rigours of daily function. Lightweight chinos: Chinos are a comfortable summertime option that offer a more sophisticated appearance than shorts. Also, a way to stay cool even on the hottest days this summer, look for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen that allow airflow and help regulate body temperature. For a more formal occasion, wear them with a crisp button-down shirt and dress shoes, or go more casually with a t-shirt and trainers. White Sneakers: Each and every guy’s closet must include a pair of white sneakers because they are anabsolute classic. They are a versatile option that complements a wide range of attire, from jeans and a t-shirt to a suit and tie. Additionally, they can be worn in a range of social settings, from a casual weekend outing to a more formal occasion. White sneakers can make an outfit look cleaner and more polished, in addition to offering countless style alternatives. They add a dash of sophistication to any look. Graphic T-shirts: Graphic tees are a fun way to dress up for college. There are graphic tees available that can display your favourite fandom, so it’s simple to choose one that matches your particular personality and interests whether you’re a fan of a certain band, TV programme, or movie. Also, Urban Mark graphic shirts are a fun and affordable way to express yourself or simply add visual interest to your everyday ensembles.

You'll be ready to handle any events with these basics, from classes to parties to internships. Finally, remember that dressing stylishly doesn't have to be expensive. You can build a wardrobe that is both affordable and stylish by investing in a few key pieces and learning how to mix and match. Finding a look that suits your personality and makes you feel comfortable is the secret to dressing well. So don't be afraid to try new things, have fun, and enjoy this exciting new phase of your life! Good Luck!
















