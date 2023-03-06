Home

Holi 2023 Recipes: Colourful Snacks to Bhang Thandai, Try Yummy Lip-Smacking Home Recipes

Holi 2023 Recipes: Just like colours, Holi celebration is incomplete without gujias, bhaang and pichkaaris. This year, we have shared recipes for different types of thandai that are healthy.

Motichoor Ladoo Cheesecake Recipe By Chef Himmat, Molecule

Motichoor ladoo is one of the most street sweet infused with cream cheese, it makes a perfect enticing recipe for Holi. For motichoor cheesecake, you would need:

Motichoor ladoo 80gm

Cream cheese 120 gm

Whipped cream 100gm

Caster sugar 25gm

Gram mixture 75gm

Take all the ingredients in mentioned quantity. Whisk together Cream cheese and whipped cream in a bowl. Add Gram Mixture to the cheese and cream along with sugar. Add bake of Crushed boondi on top. Place below the layer of batter, add boondi on the top, add one more layer and then place boondi above. Freeze it for an hour and enjoy!

Paan Barfi Cocktail Cocktail By Mixologist Mukesh Patwal, Molecule

Ingredients:

Whiskey 60 ML

Lime – 15 ml Pan

1 leave gulkand

1 bar spoon barfi syrup 20 ml

Mix all ingredients together and shake it. Garnish with pan leaves and barfi.

Thandai Cocktail BY Mixologist Mukesh Patwal, Molecule

Ingredients:

Vodka – 60 ML

Milk- 30 ML

Rose Syrup- 20 ml

Mix all ingredients together, shake it and garnish with rose petals.

Classic Thandai Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer

Ingredients:

Milk 200 ml

Thandai syrup 2 tbsp

Crushed nuts 2 tbsp

Ice cubes

Method: Pour milk into a glass, add Thandai syrup, and crushed nuts, now take another glass and mix well until it’s frothy. Add ice cubes in a serving glass and pour the Thandai, garnish with some chopped nuts and serve immediately.

KitKat Thandai recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer

Ingredients:

Chocolate syrup 1 tbsp

Chopped KitKat 2 sticks

Thandai syrup 2 tbsp

Milk 200 ml

Chocolate ice cream 3 scoops

For garnish

KitKat (chopped)

Whipped cream

Chocolate syrup

KitKat sticks

Method: Add all the ingredients in a blending jar, and blend briefly using pulse mode. Pour the shake into a serving glass and top it with some whipped cream and chocolate syrup and KitKat sticks. Serve immediately.

For pan-flavored Thandai

Ingredients:

Pan leaves 2 nos. (roughly torn)

Fennel seeds 1 tsp

Gulkand 1 tsp

Method: Add the ingredients to a blending jar, and blend briefly using pulse mode. Rim the glass by dipping sugar syrup in it and further coating it with crushed rose petals. Pour the Thandai and serve immediately.

Mango Thandai recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Thandai syrup 2 tbsp

Mango chopped 1/3 rd cup

Milk 200 ml

For garnish:

Mango puree

Ripe mangoes (chopped)

Fresh mint

Method: Add the ingredients to a blending jar, and blend briefly using pulse mode. Coat the inner glass with a little mango puree and further pour the shake into a serving glass and top it with some chopped ripe mangoes and a sprig of mint leaves. Serve immediately.

Gujiya recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer

Prep time: 25-30 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Serves: 20-22 gujiyas

For the dough: Refined flour 2 cups, a pinch of salt, ghee 4 tbsp, water ½ cup

Method:

Take a bowl and add the refined flour, salt & ghee, mix & combine well by rubbing the flour & the ghee, this stage is very important for making the perfect gujiyas, take a portion in your hand and tighten the flour it should hold, this indicates the incorporation of ghee in the flour has been done right.

Now add water gradually and knead to make a dough, as initially, the dough will be very tight, so just cover it with a damp cloth and rest it for 15 minutes.

Later, when the dough has become a little softer, transfer it over the platform & knead well for 4-5 minutes, you have to knead a tough dough, tougher dough means less moisture and there won’t be any blisters over the gujiyas while you’re frying.

Once the dough is kneaded well, cover it with a moist cloth and rest for at least one hour, the resting of the dough is really important. By the time you can make the filling for the gujiyas.

For filling, Ingredients:

Mawa 200 grams

Ghee 2 tsp

Rava 2 tbsp

Ghee 1 tbsp

Almonds 3 tbsp (chopped)

Cashews 3 tbsp (chopped)

Pistachio 3 tbsp (chopped)

Chironji 2 tbsp

Dry coconut (khopra) 25 grams (grated)

Jaggery/sugar (powdered) 60 grams

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Method:

For making the filling, make sure you take a good quality mawa, set a pan on low heat, add the mawa, cook it on low flame while stirring continuously. Make sure the mawa should not burn, all we need is to cook the mawa so as to evaporate its excess moisture and until the colour changes to a light golden brown. Remove in a bowl and keep it aside to cool down. Once it cools down, the texture will become dry and crumbly when you separate them.

Now, add little ghee and rava, stir and roast it until the colour changes to a light golden brown, stir continuously while roasting, once the colour changes, remove it in a bowl and keep it aside to cool down.

Now, add little more ghee in the same pan and add the chopped nuts and roast on low flame until the nuts turn aromatic and the colour changes to light golden brown, remove it in a bowl and keep it aside to cool down.

It’s very important to cool down the roasted mawa, rava & nuts, as when you’ll add powdered jaggery/sugar they will tend to melt when mixed with these warm ingredients.

Now, take a bowl, add these cooled roasted ingredients, add the crumbled mawa, and the remaining ingredients in the bowl, mix & combine well, your filling for making the gujiyas are ready.

For making the gujiyas, you need: Gujiya filling, dough, oil for frying

Method:

As the dough has rested well, divide the dough into small equal dough balls. By the time you roll the dough keep the remaining dough balls aside covered with a moist cloth.

Flatten the dough ball with your hands and roll it to make like thin chapati, now there are many ways to shape the gujiyas, one is by using a gujiyas mould that’s easily available in the market, so all you have to do is place the thin chapati over the mould and fill it with a sufficient amount in the centre, leaving little space on the edges and apply water, close the mould and press firmly so they stick well and you can trim off the excess dough.

Another way is, you roll it like a thin mini chapati, take a 4-inch cutter or a lid and cut it into circles, further add a sufficient amount of filling and apply water on the edges, bring the edges together by folding it in half and stick firmly, further use a fork and stick well.

And the third way is following step 2 of folding and now pinch from one side using your thumb and index finger and fold it carefully overlapping, continue the folding process to make it look like a twister on the edge.

Shape all the gujiyas in the same way or the way you prefer, but make sure to cover the gujiyas with moist cloth by the time you shape others. Set oil on low flame to heat, by the time you shape the gujiyas.

As the gujiyas are shaped, check the temperature of the oil by dropping a small portion of dough, as you drop in, the bubbles would start to rise gradually but the dough shouldn’t rise immediately on the surface, it’ll come up gradually. If you have a thermometer, please use it as it’ll help you to fry at the right temperature, the oil temperature should be around 140℃, so make sure to maintain the temperature while frying to avoid any blister forming over the surface.

As the oil heats at the perfect temperature, drop in the shaped gujiyas one by one and fry by maintaining the perfect temperature.

Keep stirring and flipping with light hands by frying from all sides. You need to fry them until the colour changes to a biscuit colour or golden brown in colour.

Remove it over a sieve and allow the excess oil to drip off.

Your gujiyas are fried perfectly and now allow them to cool down to room temperature, before consuming.

You can also choose to bake them, by putting these shaped gujiyas over a baking tray, brushing milk over the gujiyas and baking them in a preheated oven at 180℃ for 18-20 minutes or until the colour changes to biscuit colour or golden brown in colour.

Your gujiyas are ready to be served. Store it in an airtight container and serve accordingly.

Share the sweetness of this amazing delicacy with your family & friends.

Jasmine Tea Phirni With Mangoes Recipe by Tea Culture of the World

Ingredients:

8 ½ cups/ 2.1 liters Whole milk, divided

¼ cup/55 g White basmati rice

½ cup/ 100 g Granulated sugar

2 tbsp Loose Leaf Jasmine Tea Leaves from Tea Culture of the World

70 g Cashew nut meal

A pinch of saffron

1 tbsp Sweetened condensed milk

2 Mangoes, peeled, sliced

Preparation: Soak the rice in 2 cups of milk for 4 hours, then place in a blender or food processor and process until finely ground. Transfer to large saucepan, add the remaining 6 ½ cups milk and sugar and heat over medium heat until it reaches a simmer. Place the tea leaves in a filter bag/ cheesecloth, making sure that the leaves have plenty of expansion room, and place in the simmering rice-milk mixture. Reduce the heat to medium-low and steep the tea in the simmering mixture for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, then remove the tea sachet and discard.











