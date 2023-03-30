Home

Health

Constipated, Bloated And Irritated? Avoid These 5 Foods For Healthy And Natural Digestion

Maintaining a healthy digestive system is important for overall well-being. A healthy digestive system helps our body to absorb essential nutrients from the food we eat while also eliminating waste efficiently. However, that are certain foods can disrupt this delicate balance and lead to digestive issues such as bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, and gas. In this article, we will be discussing about these five foods that you should stop eating to ensure that your digestive system stays healthy.

5 NOT-So-Healthy Foods Items to Improve Digestion Naturally

Fried food: Fried food is high in fat and can get you into situations like diarrhoea. There are some food items that should be avoided, such as rich sauces, fatty cuts of meat, and buttery or creamy desserts as can cause major health issues as well. To improve your digestive system, try to avoid or limit your intake of fried foods. Instead, choose healthier cooking methods like baking, grilling, or steaming. Too much high fiber rapidly: Food items, like whole grains and vegetables, are good for digestion due to the amount of healthy carb present in them. But if you start eating lots of them, your digestive system may have trouble adjusting. This can result into gastric problems and bloating. So, it is recommended to step up the amount of fibre you eat gradually. Acidic food: High acid foods, like oranges, grapefruit, tomatoes and lemons can cause discomfort and irritation in your stomach lining. To not trouble your digestive system much, check what is suits the gut and then include the item in smaller quantities. A major change in your diet can cause more digestive issues so it is recommended to try making changes slowly and in small quantity. Processed food: Processed food has zero nutritional value, they lack in fibre and can irritate the gut with the presence of unnecessary additives and preservatives. To improve your digestive system, try to avoid or limit your intake of processed foods. Instead, choose whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Spicy food: Spices are added to food to stimulate the digestive system. But for some people, they have an adverse effect as they might have heightened sensitivity towards spices. Many people experience gas, bloating, heartburn, acid reflux and even stomachache with an increased spice intake. Eating spicy foods regularly can lead to inflammation in your digestive tract and cause symptoms like heartburn, indigestion, and diarrhoea. In conclusion, it is important to maintain a healthy digestive system. And just for that we have included some things you should avoid to improve or maintain your digestive system. We hope this article helped you make healthier choices.

(Inputs: By Dietitian Gauri Anand, Founder of Balanced bites by Gauri)












