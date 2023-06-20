Home

Lifestyle

Constipated or Bloated? 9 Simple Tips to Keep Your Digestive System Healthy

Nurturing our digestive health can not only promote a happy gut but also a happy mind. Here are few simple ways to keep your gut healthy.

Constipated or Bloated? 7 Simple Tips That Can Keep Your Digestive System Healthy

Have you ever noticed that sometimes you get face acne and puffiness when you are constipated, or you feel irritated because you are bloated? Probably, yes, without knowing it’s related to your digestive health! Face acne can lead to a lack of confidence, which may impact your presentation at work or even dim your mood before a party. It shows that bad digestive health affects daily life in more ways than once. Often overlooked, our digestive system plays a vital role in overall well-being.

Everyone knows the digestive system is responsible for breaking down food, extracting nutrients, and eliminating waste. When our digestive system functions optimally, our bodies receive the necessary energy and nutrients. However, if our digestive system is not in good shape, it may struggle to break down and absorb these nutrients effectively, leading to potential health problems.

Importance of Maintaining a Healthy Digestive System and Its impact

Maintaining a healthy gut contributes to a robust immune system. A significant portion of our immune cells reside in the stomach. A balanced and diverse gut microbiome – the collection of micro-organisms in our digestive tract – helps support immune function and protect against harmful pathogens. Taking care of digestive health is crucial for bolstering the body’s defence mechanisms.

Beyond physical health, the gut is often called the “second brain” due to the intricate connection between our digestive system and mental well-being. Imbalances in the gut microbiota can impact mood, cognition, and even the risk of mental health disorders. By nurturing our digestive health, we can promote not only a happy gut but also a happy mind.

But how can one maintain a healthy digestive system? Here are several simple yet effective steps you can take for your digestive health:

1. Maintain a Healthy Diet: The food we consume directly affects our digestive health. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins provides the fibre and essential nutrients necessary for a healthy digestive system. Fibre promotes regular bowel movements and helps prevent constipation. It also supports the growth of gut bacteria, which benefits the body.

2. Regular Exercise: Physical activity is not only beneficial for cardiovascular health and weight management but also plays a role in maintaining a healthy digestive system. Exercise helps to stimulate the muscles in the digestive tract, promoting efficient digestion and preventing issues such as constipation. You must get at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

3. Managing Stress: Stress has a significant impact on the digestive system. Chronic stress can disrupt the natural balance of the gut, leading to digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating, and even irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Practising stress management techniques, such as deep breathing and meditation, or engaging in hobbies can support a healthy digestive system.

4. Getting a Good Night’s Sleep: Quality sleep is essential for overall health and maintaining a healthy digestive system. Lack of sleep can result in imbalances in gut bacteria and contribute to digestive problems. One needs at least 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night to support optimal digestive health.

5. Avoiding Smoking and Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can harm your digestive system. Smoking increases the risk of acid reflux, stomach ulcers, and digestive cancers. Excessive alcohol consumption irritates the digestive tract and disrupts the balance of gut bacteria. It’s best to quit smoking altogether and consume alcohol in moderation, if at all, to support a healthy digestive system.

6. Taking Probiotics: Probiotics, beneficial bacteria, support a healthy gut microbiome. They help maintain a balance of good bacteria in the digestive system, promote proper digestion, and support immune function. Consider incorporating probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt or a probiotic supplement to enhance your digestive health.

7. Stay hydrated: Drinking adequate water supports digestion and prevents constipation. Consuming plenty of fluids will flush out toxins from your system and keep you hydrated.

8. Practice mindful eating: Chew your food thoroughly, eat slowly, and savour each bite. It aids digestion, promotes better nutrient absorption and allows you to recognise feelings of fullness. One must also maintain regular eating patterns, avoiding skipping meals or overeating in one sitting, as it can strain the digestive system. Avoid eating late at night, which can lead to indigestion and disrupt sleep quality.

9. Limit processed foods and sugary drinks: Processed foods are high in unhealthy fats, sugar, and artificial additives. They can disrupt the gut bacteria balance and hinder the functioning of your digestive system.

Taking care of your digestive health is an ongoing journey requiring consistent effort. Remember, small changes in your lifestyle can lead to significant improvements in your well-being.

(Inputs: IANS)















