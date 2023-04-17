Home

COVID-19 in India: How to Ensure A Proper Mask Hygiene Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases?

COVID-19 India: While the mandate for masks is back, it is equally important to maintain a proper hygiene to avoid skin problems, especially in Summers.

COVID-19 in India: How to Ensure A Proper Mask Hygiene Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases? (Freepik)

COVID-19 in India: India logged more than 10 thousand fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday. There has been a steep surge in the number of cases in the last few days. The government has also enlisted certain protocols and mask mandates in public spaces are back in a few states too. While we were just enjoying the phase without having to wear that protective shield on our faces, it is here again. The trauma of the coronavirus pandemic has deeply entrenched in our minds and the detection of new mutations, and a rise uptick in cases only rings lowkey anxiety alarm bells. therefore, it is always better to be safe than sorry.

Wearing masks is not as easy as it sounds. People with spectacles often get a foggy lens, it sometimes gets a little difficult breath for some people,

Speaking of masks, while it may look very trivial, it is one of the important protocols we must adhere to. Wearing masks However, it is to be noted that there are certain rules for wearing these mask too. Do you know what is the right way to use it? How do we dispose it? How to maintain mask hygiene?

Fret not, here are some answers to these questions:

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), here are a few ways to maintain a healthy and clean mask hygiene:

Clean your hands before you put your mask on, as well as before and after you take it off, and after you touch it at any time.

Make sure it covers both your nose, mouth and chin.

When you take off a mask, store it in a clean plastic bag, and every day either wash it if it’s a fabric mask, or dispose of a medical mask in a trash bin.

Filtration, breathability and fit are all important, so one should also take care of what kind of mask they are using.

Do not touch your mask on the front. Always use the ear loops to put on and put off the mask

Don’t use masks with valves.

