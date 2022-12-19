This is the 6th Edition of ‘CREDAI Bengal Realty Awards 2022’, the prestigious annual awards for real estate, instituted by CREDAI Bengal, the apex association of real estate developers based in Kolkata. CREDAI Bengal is a City Chapter affiliated to the national body for real estate developers – CREDAI.

The annual awards return after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

New collaborations were forged for this year’s awards which were in collaboration with the ‘Times of India’ and ‘Ei Samay’. ‘Ernst and Young’ (EY) were the Process Advisors and ‘Knight Frank’ the Knowledge Partner. The grand jury members were Mr Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank IndiaPvt. Ltd., Mr Rajesh Agarwal, CEO Shapoorji Pallonji Investment AdvisorsPvt. Ltd., Mr Aloke Bhunia, CEO, AscendasFirstspace Development Management Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Sonali Bhagwati, President, DPA and Mr Sanjay Chaturvedi, Founder and Director, Sanjay Chaturvedi Associates Advocates.

The nomination process was online with submissions having to be made through the company website www.credaibengal.in

Eligibility criteria for participation in the awards :

 Organization/s had to be a member of CREDAI Bengal.

 The nominated project must have been located in Kolkata / North 24 Parganas / South 24 Parganas.

 All applications were subject to stringent terms and conditions stated by EY.

Says Mr Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal “The CREDAI Bengal Realty Awards was instituted by us eight years back to acknowledge and reward the efforts of real estate developers in Kolkata. Over the years we have grown into the most coveted, reliable and prestigious annual awards for real estate in Kolkata and its periphery. We return with the awards ceremony after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic and I’m delighted to see Kolkata’s leading developers display the same enthusiasm that the awards have generated through the last eight years.”

The process for selection of the Winner was stringent. Great emphasis was given on the process of nominations where the documentation and paperwork towards establishing the veracity of the project was carried out meticulously. Then the shortlisting of projects was done on the basis of inspection at the construction site/s. Finally a grand jury round with face-to-face interactions between the jurors and the participants declared the winning scores.

This year’s Awards have been keenly contested by a cross-section of CREDAI Bengal members.

Says Mr Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal, “Our awards have been keenly contested by our members over the years and have received wide appreciation for a formidable and transparent judging process. The same high standards of judging were followed this time too by EY, leaving no stone unturned for selecting the Winners. The Realty Awards will be a fitting tribute to the resilience shown by real estate stakeholders, after being badly battered by the Covid wave”.