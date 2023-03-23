CROCS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF GLOBAL CONCEPT STORE IN KOLKATA

Crocs, Inc., a global leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced

the launch of its global concept store at Camac Street in Kolkata to expand its footprint in the Indian

market. At present Crocs has 240 stores in India and Camac Street store marks the 238 th store of Crocs

in the country. With an aim to be a one-stop destination for all the fashion enthusiasts, the store houses

an extensive range of Crocs collections – classic clogs, sandals slides and flips, which instantly transports

you to the world of style and comfort, and offers a diverse catalogue for women, men, and kids.

Spread across 600+ sq ft of retail area, the store features a wide range of Crocs’ iconic Classic Clogs

collection which are perfect everyday wear clogs and is available in a variety of colorways to suit every

individual’s personality. Made up from CrosliteTM technology, Crocs are easy to clean, super

lightweight, and water friendly which makes it ideal for all the seasons. The store also features the

recently extended collection of Classic Crush Clogs and Sandals. The chunky sole design in diverse

colorways inspired from high – fashion, the Classic crush clogs helps you elevate any outfit, and it is also

a perfect choice for Spring-Summer.

The store offers a special section for personalization with a wide range of Jibbitz which offers the

consumers a curated personalized experience. Crocs Jibbitz are fun, sentimental charms which can be

plugged on to the holes of the Classic crocs collection and it allows you to switch it up to create a

personalized look.

So, walk in Crocs store at Camac Street in Kolkata and get instantly transported to a world of style as you

walk through the vibrant and energetic store.

ABOUT THE COLLECTION AT THE STORE

Classic Clog

Classic Clogs are the irreverent go-to comfort shoe. The Clogs offer lightweight

Iconic Crocs Comfort, a color for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be

comfortable in one own shoe.

Classic Sandal

The Classic Sandals features the same comfort of classic clogs and slides. The sandal

consists of two upper straps which offers more security and foot comfort. Made from

Original Croslite™ foam cushion, the classic sandals offer support which makes it

ideal from the beach to backyard gatherings and beyond.

Classic Slide

The Classic Slide is simplicity at its best with style-relevant features for both him

and her. With 13 holes available for jibbitz charms, the footwear is made from

Original Croslite™ foam cushion which makes it the best option for casual outings.

Classic Platform Clog

The Classic Platform Clog features a heightened, contoured outsole that

supports the upper with a slimmer, sleeker look.

Classic Crush Clog

The Classic Crush Clog elevates Crocs’ iconic silhouette with a smooth,

streamlined form that provides added height with comfort. The 52mm thick

sole design adds visual weight, making it fashion forward, while the fresh

and bright colorways give the clog a vibrant spring- summer vibe.

Classic Crush Sandal

The Classic Crush Sandal features the same heightened sole of the Classic

Crush Clog, but in a sleek two-strap open-toe design, offering a new

silhouette with height that is both lightweight and flexible. In addition, the

sandal features straps that are compatible with Jibbitz™ charms, so they can be completely customized

to fit the wearer’s personality.

Jibbitz

Crocs jibbitz are fun, sentimental charms which can be plugged on to the holes of the Classic collection

and one can adorn as many Jibbitz as one like with their outfit, or even switch it up to create one’s

personalized look.