Crompton leads the energy revolution in India with its range of star-rated energy efficient fans

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India’s market leader in electric fans strengthened its commitment to energy efficiency with a complete transition to star-rated ceiling fans. With this announcement, the company implemented a significant change by switching its entire ceiling fan range to energy-efficient star-rated fans, effective from January 1, 2023 in compliance with the new Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) norms. At an informative media roundtable event held in Mumbai, the company detailed out its product portfolio, technological prowess, distribution strategy and communication plan that supports this massive transition.

With this move, Crompton has aligned with the Government’s vision of achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reiterating its commitment to energy efficiency, enabling and empowering every citizen to make the ‘Switch to Save’.

The ceiling fan is one of the most used appliances across Indian households, contributing around15% to the overall electricity bill per household. As millions of fans are sold annually across India, it indeed, consumes a huge amount of electricity. Given the indispensable daily use of ceiling fans, any improvement in their energy efficiency will have a big impact on overall electricity consumption. Crompton hence democratizes energy savings in ceiling fans by offering its energy efficient ceiling fan portfolio to all segments of Indian Consumers.

With a rich legacy of over 80 years, Crompton has dominated the ceiling fan industry with a leading market share. Considering every 2 seconds, 1 Crompton fan is sold in the country, the company has supplied close to a massive 2 crore fans in a year. Hence, Crompton is well-placed to lead this massive transformation and continue to build focus on energy conservation in the country.

The company detailed an end-to-end groundwork which ensured a seamless transition with effect from 1st January 2023, that included:

· Introduction of 300+ energy efficient star rated ceiling fans, which involved process transformation across all its 9 different production plants. This new product portfolio comes with Activ Power and Activ BLDC technology.

· There was a cross-functional team of over 1500 people working endlessly for the transition.

· To bring forth products with best quality, reliability & energy efficiency there were more than 2500 air delivery tests done across portfolio.

· As a testimony to Crompton’s expertise in energy efficiency space, Crompton has received close to 200BEE certifications for its energy efficient fans.

· Ensured timely product availability via its 25+ warehouses across India, catering to 1 lakh+ retail outlets, 750+ Modern trade stores & leading e-commerce platforms.

In addition to this, the company has also revealed a new TVC titled “Bachat ab sabke budget mein” to educate the consumers and highlight how Crompton offers a wide range of star rated energy efficient fans with Activ Power technology which are both affordable and energy-efficient. This will be a full-fledged, pan-India promotional campaign which will include TV and digital outreach.

Mathew Job, CEO & Executive Director – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “This transition to energy efficient fans is in line with our sustainability agenda. Ahead of this switch-over to more energy efficient star rated fans, we devised an extensive strategy to ensure a seamless and successful transition. As the market leader, we wanted to enable all consumer segments to “Switch to Save” energy by purchasing Crompton Fans across a wide price range, thereby bringing an energy revolution in fans. With our promising technology and legacy as a trusted brand, we are confident that we will continue to be the product of choice in this new era of energy efficient appliances while aligning with the Government’s vision of building a sustainable future.”

Sachin Phartiyal, VP – Fans, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. further said, “Today, with energy efficiency being a key narrative, it is essential for us as an organization to create solutions that will help consumers make more informed choices. The new range of star rated fans comes with Activ Power & Activ BLDC technology which is not only superior but also provides the “Right to Save” across all consumer price segments. With the energy efficient range starting from as low as Rs 1500 onwards it incentivizes the consumer to “Switch to Save” energy at an affordable cost. This not only provides the consumer with the option to save but also goes hand in hand with the overall goal of environmental sustainability.”

He further added, “With the consumer becoming more invested in energy efficient products, Crompton has a slew of Activ BLDC fans like Energion that does not compromise on air comfort, breeze and delivery while providing energy savings of up to 60% on monthly electricity bills.”

Crompton is a 6-time NECA (National Energy Conservation Award) winner, the Red Dot Award winner, International iF Design award winner and voted No. 1 by Consumer Voice.